Zico goes to Ninho do Urubu and reveals the main difference between Flamengo and Dorival: “I saw a team more…”

Flamengo fans reached the limit of patience when Paulo Sousa coached the team. With the arrival of Dorival Júnior, even though the football presented is still not ideal, changes can already be seen. The current commander of the team arrived to appease old beefs in the squad and put medallions to play. With the announcement of Cebolinha, the news of the agreement with Vidal and the possibility of other names reaching Gávea, the feeling is of hope.

Hiring like the striker Luis Henriquefrom Marseille and ex-Botafogo, and from the midfielder Wendel, currently at Sporting and ex-Flu, can be made by Rubro-Negro. In addition, the name of the Argentine right-back Montiel is always acclaimed by flamenguistas when it appears on social networks. The visits would aim to improve the technical level of the team, something superior to the team presented at the time of Paulo Sousa. A critic of the coach’s time in Brazil, who has plenty of morals at Fla, paid a visit to Ninho do Urubu.

The historic number 10 of the Libertadores and the 81 World Cup titles, Zico met with the cast at CT in Vargem Grande. On the social networks, King Arthur said he felt the team was more relaxed. Still in the post, the idol wrote words of motivation believing in the team’s turnaround. As in 2019, fans want to see a sprint after the transfer window.

“On the last visit I made there to CT George Helal and also going to Maraca to see the games, I saw a lighter, looser, more vibrant team that will continue to do so so that victories and conquests can return. This is the moment of reaction, at the turn of the season. Come on guys because you have a great group that can make that difference. Union and Race, Love and Passion”, reports Zico.

The post came on the eve of the second match of Libertadores octaves. After winning 1-0 in Colombia, Flamengo faces Deportes Tolima at Maracanã this Wednesday (6th). Without the reinforcement of the signings that arrive, who will only be able to play from the 18th of July, the reinforcement must come from the stands. In the last partial published today, the Nation had bought about 46 thousand tickets for confrontation. In addition to the two-time champion of the competition, the Colombians will have to face the cauldron called the stadium.