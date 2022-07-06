Zuleica opens up about Tenório’s moving past and reveals why he became a bad character: “Father and mother crushed”

In Pantanal, Globo’s 9 pm soap opera, Tenório (Murilo Benício) is an unscrupulous man who made his living by cheating. However, he was not always a bad person. His background might shed some light on why he became such a bad character. In conversation with Renato (Gabriel Santana), Zuleica (Aline Borges) will end up revealing a sad childhood of the farmer.

“That’s what your father was, boy: a cold boy, a boy, as he used to call himself… poor thing”, the villain’s lover will speak, leaving her son curious. “Poor why, mother?” the boy will want to know. “Because he saw his father and mother die under a truck. It fell on the bank where they lived”, she reveals, surprising the boy.

Then, Gabriel Santana’s character will ask why she never told him and the other brothers this. “Because your father was never one to cry over spilled milk, he was always a man to fight. He once told me that he cried everything he had to cry in this life, on the side of that road, when they overturned the truck and found his father and mother crushed, along with the other day laborers”.

reason for the revolt

Soon after, the character of Aline Borges will also come to expose the issue of the cat, a kind of enticer, who did not die and, therefore, left Tenório as angry as he was with life. “It was him [gato] who would take your father and his parents, put them in a truck body, without the slightest security, and take them to work on a farm”, explain it, in scenes that will air in the next chapters of the plot adapted by Bruno Luperi.