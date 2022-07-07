10m² apartment in SP with a value of R$ 200,000 goes viral on social networks: ‘Gourmetizado o captiva’ | Sao Paulo

Realtor Gutemberg Albuquer was the one who published the 39-second video that presents, according to him, the “smallest apartment in Latin America”.

The images show that the space is divided between kitchen, bathroom and bedroom. In the video, it is also possible to see that the bathroom, with sink, shower and toilet, is separated only by a transparent glass box and is next to the kitchen sink. (see video above).

‘They gourmetized captivity’, commented an internet user on Instagram.

It wasn’t just the size that drew attention: Internet users also expressed indignation at the value of the reduced space. According to the broker, the enterprise is valued at BRL 200 thousand.

One user asked the question: “Why is the song happy, if the video is sad?”. While another stated that the property is “suffocating”.

There are, however, people who defended the value, on the grounds that the enterprise is located in a central region of the capital, with easy access to services such as the Metro.

Another opined that the compact size of the property facilitates the organization of space. “On the bright side, the fastest cleaning in the world will happen,” she wrote.

With an eye on the trend of reduced properties, the developer Vitacon launched the VN Nova Higienópolis in 2017, with the value of the unit from 10m² to R$ 99 thousand. According to the builder, all units were sold on the weekend of launch.

The development has a total of 111 units, also with larger sizes, up to 77 m².

The place still has areas shared between residents, such as a community kitchen called “cokitchen”, coworking, gym, laundry, gym and cinema.

Also according to the company, the public that buys Vitacon is an investor, therefore, they buy it and make it available for lease. The resident public is young, single, student and self-employed, who seek to be close to the main points of the city, close to work and need practicality on a daily basis.

