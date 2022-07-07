10th Drawing Contest awards students and teachers from municipal schools

Last Friday (01/07), Unimed Londrina held the awards for the 10th Drawing Contest in a face-to-face format. The closing ceremony was presented by the clowns of Plantão Sorriso and was attended by the 30 finalist children and teachers from the participating schools. The action is carried out by the cooperative together with the city’s municipal schools and this year registered the participation of 44 institutions and almost 2500 students.

Theme – In the contest, the children made an illustration with the theme “Caring for the environment is making humanity possible”. The best drawings were selected by the schools and the Municipal Department of Education. Unimed Londrina employees, partners and sponsors of the action evaluated the 30 finalists and selected the three winners. Check the result below:

3rd place: Lorena Izabely Ferreira Bernardes, from EM Eugênio Brugin

2nd place: Gabriel Yukio Zama, from EM Professor Hélvio Esteves

1st place: Davi Lucca, EM Norman Prochet

Emotion – The first place in the contest, Davi Lucca, and his parents were thrilled when they heard the student’s name at the award ceremony. “When it came time to reveal first place, I thought: either this is it, or I won’t win anything,” he says. In addition to the whimsy, Davi’s drawing was highlighted for its creativity. “I drew a lung that, when you turn the leaf, you see a tree”, he explains.

kit – The 30 finalists won a gift kit from the Cooperative, containing colored pencils, a book from the Ciranda store and sweets from Dori. The three winners received, in addition to the kit, a voucher of R$ 600 from Decathlon.

Teachers – The contest also awarded the three teachers who developed the best pedagogical practices related to the contest. Each received a massage voucher from Shizen Spa, a R$150 gift card and a gift from Eletroconduluz. The winning teachers of this edition were: Professor Amanda Cristina Frozino Venancio, from EM Professor Tereza Canhadas Bertan, Professor Sandra Terezinha Padovani, from EM Cecília Hermínia Oliveira Gonçalves and Professor Silvana Soares de Lima, from EM Eugênio Brugin.

discussion and reflection – According to the Sustainability manager at Unimed Londrina, Fabianne Piojetti, the objective of the initiative is to promote classroom discussion and reflection on environmental issues. “We understand that this type of action plays an important role in the education of children because it encourages the practice of drawing and brings to the agenda a very important topic, which teachers can work on in different ways”, she says.

Presential – The manager also celebrated the return of the award in the face-to-face format. “It was beautiful to welcome everyone and celebrate the result together. This was a great gift in this edition as we are completing 10 years of activity”, she highlights.

Sponsorship – The 10th Unimed Londrina Drawing Contest is sponsored by Eletroconduluz, Dori, Loja Ciranda and Irra Estúdio in partnership with the Municipal Department of Education. (Unimed Londrina Press)