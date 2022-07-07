The servers of central bank (BC) decided to end the strike this Tuesday, 5th. The strike, which began in April of this year, did not reach its primary objective: to salary readjustment. This is because the Fiscal Responsibility Law (LRF) prohibits changes from being made in the last 180 days of the mandate.

In other words, according to the National Union of Employees of the Central Bank (Sinal), the assembly decided to end the strike because the legal deadline for expanding spending on the agency’s servers has come to an end. In addition to the increase, the category demanded the restructuring of careers.

Despite the end of the strike, the president of Sinal, Fabio Faiad, declared that the servers will continue to be mobilized by new demands. Through a note, the Permanent National Forum for Typical State Careers (Fonacate) declared that the feeling is of “indignation” due to the government’s salary freeze for civil servants.

2nd phase of “forgotten” money can come out with the end of the strike?

Over the past three months, there have been delays in services under the responsibility of the BC. One of them is the Focus report, which makes a compilation of financial market projections, as well as in relation to credit statistics, measuring the country’s economic activity on a monthly basis. With the return to work, new updates will be made as soon as possible.

The same should happen with the Values ​​Receivable System (SVR), which allows Brazilians to consult “forgotten money” in banks. The second phase of the action was scheduled for May 2, however, the shutdown of the servers ended up delaying the process. Now, the expectation with the return to activities is that the reopening for access to these amounts left behind will be announced as soon as possible.