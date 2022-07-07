4 clear signs for you to run away

Unemployment reached 12% this year. It is not easy to find job openings in Brazil, but this should not be a reason to submit to dubious opportunities or that are clearly snares.

Avoid job vacancies that have the following characteristics

1 – When the job description doesn’t help at all

Think about it: if salary is a differentiating factor, there’s no reason not to express it in the middle of an ad, right? This means that when the payment amount is not clear, it means that the company will try to haggle as much as possible.

In addition, there are vacancies that are so generic that the need for a specialization is not clear. Be very careful with the lack of clarity, as you may just be wasting your time and stressing yourself for nothing.

2 – When the pressure to accept the offer is low

If the contractor does not stop reinforcing that the low salary is attractive, as there will be no higher salary in the market, be careful. Getting a job is not an easy task in Brazil, but that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t have your limits for acceptance.

3 – Do not accept illegal or indecent proposals

If at the time of the interview or even in the announcement of the job vacancy, you came across illegal or indecent proposals, look for it. This is certainly not a good sign and indicates that the opportunity is much worse than it looks.

The work hasn’t even started and you already feel coerced to “walk outside the law”, be careful. Because the problem can end up exploding in your hand.

4 – Many steps to send a simple resume

Not long ago, sending a resume was a very simple and quick task. However, the new HR platforms seem to test candidates’ willpower early on in the process.

Some forms take tens of minutes to complete. The feeling is that your qualifications are not enough for so many blank fields.