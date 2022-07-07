PS Plus Extra subscribers have access to a considerably large library of PS4 and PS5 games. In it there are games capable of attracting the attention of fans of all genres, including RPGs.

With so many options available to choose from, the team at MyPS comes to your rescue: we’ve chosen five titles from this category so that you don’t hesitate and start playing. This list includes proposals such as turn-based gameplay and even soulslikes. Check it all out below!

PS Plus Extra: 5 RPGs to enjoy in the catalog

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla (PS4/PS5)

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is for anyone who loves Norse Mythology (and maybe anyone looking to get ready for God of War Ragnarok at the end of the year). In control of Eivor, players engage in skirmishes alongside the Vikings in England’s Dark Ages — with the promise of epic clashes against Saxon troops.

Bloodborne (PS4)

FromSoftware’s label couldn’t be left out of this list, so Bloodborne will represent the studio. The RPG by Hidetaka Miyazaki, director of Demon’s Souls and the Dark Souls series, marked an era on PS4 and is a great suggestion to give the catalog a chance.

GreedFall (PS4/PS5)

On a remote, treasure-filled island called Teer Fradee, a mysterious new world was discovered in the 17th century. You are De Sardet, a diplomat from the Merchant Congregation, who sets sail for this magical place to discover a cure for Malichor, a disease that plagues your continent. His choices along the way will decide the plot’s closure.

Final Fantasy XII The Zodiac Age (PS4)

The PS Plus Extra catalog has Final Fantasy VII, VIII, IX, X and XV, in addition to, of course, XII: The Zodiac Age, chosen to integrate our list. In this world called Ivalice, Vaan, the protagonist will be in the middle of a political crisis and will seek peace with his pirate friends by resolving some conflicts.

Demon’s Souls (PS5)

The original version of Demon’s Souls (PS3) is the work of FromSoftware, but its remake for PS5 is the product of Bluepoint Games. Lovers of the souls genre won’t regret trying it out, even if they’ve ventured into Elden Ring before. Wait for enemies and remarkable moments in the gameplay of this one.

Did you like the PS Plus Extra RPGs indications? Comment in the section below for more options for readers to explore! Taking advantage, how about knowing ten free games to enjoy on PS5? Follow the link: