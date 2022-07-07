5G: Here’s What to Do to Prevent Satellite Dishes from Receiving Interference | Federal District

With the activation of the fifth generation of mobile internet — the 5G — in Brasília, this Wednesday (6), the open TV signal transmitted by satellite dishes may suffer interference ( see details below ).

To solve the problem, it is necessary to install a digital converter in the equipment so as not to lose the television signal. The capital, the first capital in the country to have 5G, currently has 3,341 satellite dishes, according to the National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel).

Families that are part of the Single Registry for Social Programs of the federal government (CadÚnico) can request the change for free. O g1 explains the step by step of how to request the signal converter.

See how to request the change

1 of 2 Those who use satellite dishes will have to change the device so as not to lose the open TV signal — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction Those who use satellite dishes will have to change the device so as not to lose the open TV signal — Photo: TV Globo/Reproduction

The kit request and installation must be scheduled through the website of the Entity Administering the Track (EAF), from Anatel.

On the portal, simply inform CPF or Social Identification Number (NIS). Next, it is necessary to choose the day and time when the kit will be installed by EAF.

Requests can also be made over the phone. 0800 729 2404. According to the entity, the change of equipment free of charge is only available in Brazilian capitals.

Currently, satellite dishes operate in the C bandthat is, in 3.5 GHz, explains the director-counselor of Anatel Moisés Queiroz Moreira. The frequency is the same that will be used by 5G, which causes signal interference.

The deadline for the transmission by the satellite dish to stop working is 18 months, counting from this Wednesday, as determined by the federal government. To avoid damage to the service, open TV will migrate to the Ku band, according to experts.

In Brazil, the satellite dish was present in 27% households in 2019, according to the Continuous National Household Sample Survey (Pnad) by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

2 of 2 5G: technology arrives this Wednesday in the capital — Photo: Reproduction/EPTV 5G: technology arrives this Wednesday in the capital – Photo: Reproduction / EPTV

From this Wednesday, 5G is available in the capital. According to Anatel, the expectation is that it reaches 80% of the DF.

Until last weekend, each of the three operators authorized to operate in the band (Claro, Vivo and Tim) installed 100 stations scattered throughout the DF, with greater concentration in the Plano Piloto region.

The technology will only work on newer cell phones from companies such as Apple, Samsung, Xiaomi, Motorola, among others. all in all, 67 cell phones that support 5G were approved by the agency (see list here).

Initially, the expectation is that the service will be guaranteed in the current plans of the operators, without extra charge. According to experts, the fifth generation of the internet will increase data transmission capacity and reduce latency, which is the time it takes for information to leave the computer and arrive at its destination.

According to Anatel, the next capitals to receive the signal are: São Paulo, Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and João Pessoa. However, no date has been set yet. Despite the arrival of new technology, 4G does not cease to exist.