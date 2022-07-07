5G in Curitiba already has a start date

Curitiba will start receiving the signal from the fifth generation of mobile networks (5G) in August, according to information from the Ministry of Communications, allowing operators’ customers to take advantage of the technology. The estimate is that with 5G the speed of navigation on internet is 100 times faster than currently offered by 4G bands, plus lag-free communications and new smart city services.

Since 2019, Curitiba has been ahead of other cities in Brazil by modernizing the laws that regulate the installation of cell phone antennas in the city. “Decree No. 989, signed at the time by Mayor Rafael Greca, made the process of installing this equipment less bureaucratic, now facilitating the implementation of 5G technology”, highlights Cris Alessi, president of the Curitiba Agency for Development and Innovation.

Cris predicts that Curitiba will take an even greater leap in the process of digital transformation of the municipality and the productive sector, already started almost five years ago with initiatives by Vale do Pinhão, the movement that unites the City Hall and the entire innovation ecosystem in the development of innovative solutions for all citizens of Curitiba. “Fifth-generation networks are seen as an infrastructure with a potential for revolution, both for industry 4.0 and for the process of adopting new smart city services”, she justifies.

Decree nº 989 of Curitiba created new procedures and licenses for the implementation of ETR – Radiocommunication Transmission Station (telephone and telecommunications antennas) in private properties. The measure was even praised by the market, which considers Curitiba an example and the decree in force in the capital served as a reference so that other Brazilian cities could also adapt.

Operators are already preparing to offer the 5G signal in Curitiba. “TIM has invested heavily in preparing for the arrival of 5G, a technology that will accelerate the process of digital transformation in cities, stimulate business generation and give Brazilians more opportunities. The choice of Curitiba as the first city in the South to receive TIM’s 5G Standalone antennas reaffirms our historic and increasingly consolidated connection with the city and the State”, said TIM Brasil CEO Alberto Griselli, during the beginning of the operation of the operator’s first 5G infrastructure in April this year.

The 3.5 GHz band, acquired by TIM in a federal auction, will be essential to provide high speed and very low latency to users and, according to Griselli, will also serve to massify and revolutionize the adoption of Internet of Things (IoT) solutions in several key sectors to leverage the country’s economy.

TIM also chose Curitiba for the development of the “5G City” project. The collaboration agreement with China’s Huawei was signed during the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona in March this year. The idea is to implement 5G networks, anticipating the evolution of technology, monitoring networks and improving the user experience. The agreement is valid for two years and can be extended, and the first tests must be completed by December 2023.

5G luminaire

In addition to TIM’s 5G Standalone antennas, other tests for the use of the new technology are already being carried out in the capital of Paraná. Curitiba is the first city in the world to receive a smart luminaire with an integrated 5G antenna. The unprecedented technology, which is part of the Conecta 5G program, will allow the implementation of smart networks by the end of the year, in addition to testing fifth-generation mobile applications to improve urban management and boost the local economy.

Tests with the 5G antenna luminaire began in June and is a partnership between the City of Curitiba and the Ministry of Communications, the Brazilian Agency for Industrial Development (ABDI) and the operator Ligga Telecom.

The first phase of Conecta 5G in Curitiba foresees the carrying out of tests of the technology, with a duration of 36 months, which will be carried out in the frequency bands that did not enter the 5G auction by Anatel. At this stage, the luminaire will offer the 5G network for connections between urban equipment, such as smart traffic lights, and business applications. The citizen will not have access to the 5G signal, but will be able to enjoy high quality internet, from the wi-fi network also installed on the equipment.

ABDI’s president, Igor Calvet, explains that Curitiba was chosen to start the pilot project of the 5G luminaire because it is a world highlight when it comes to governance, innovation and technology. “The partnership with a city as mature as Curitiba will really encourage the development of new services for citizens and companies”, he adds.

The transmission of the 5G signal requires the installation of at least five times more antennas in relation to the amount used by 4G. With Conecta 5G’s smart luminaires, municipalities solve the infrastructure issue because they can install the technology on public lighting poles, enabling the transmission of the signal from one pole to the other at a distance of five meters.

Conecta 5G will serve, in addition to Curitiba, Maceió (AL); Juiz de Fora (MG); Ceará-Mirim (RN); Petrolina (PE); Araguaína (TO); Jaraguá do Sul (SC); Peaks (PI); Sorocaba (SP); Paraipaba (CE); White Duck (PR); Foz do Iguaçu (PR); Parauapebas (PA); and Canaã dos Carajás (PA).

The future with 5G technology

A faster internet with lower latency. This is how 5G is usually explained, but the technology will bring many other benefits to the population and companies:

Much faster connections: The fifth generation of mobile networks will be able to have downloads of up to 20 Gb/s (gigabits per second). The speed will be so impressive that a person can download a movie on a streaming platform in two or three seconds.

Low latency will ensure real-time communication: the 5G network will also enable lag-free communications. A neurosurgeon who is in Curitiba, for example, will be able to perform an operation in real time on a patient in the USA.

Everything will be connected: the technology will enable the implementation of the Internet of Things (IoT), which allows the connection of devices to the internet around the world. Thus, from work it will be possible to activate the coffee maker at home.

Smart Cities: Combined with technologies such as big data, artificial intelligence and IoT, the new generation of internet will also make viable more smart city services, such as smart traffic lights, which will be able to better control the flow of cars and pedestrians and reduce congestion in large cities. cities.

Industry 4.0: Greater connectivity and shorter response time with 5G will allow the use of smart machines and real-time communication between different equipment through the IoT. The technology will revolutionize the industry in all fields (automated manufacturing, precision agriculture and transport), including allowing a fully intelligent and integrated chain, with greater efficiency, agility and, consequently, lower costs.

