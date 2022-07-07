5G reactions in Brasilia

First capital of the country authorized by Anatel (National Telecommunications Agency) to have “pure” 5G, Brasília dawned this Wednesday (6) with people acclaiming or complaining about the speed of the internet on their mobile devices.

The early release of the use of the 3.5 GHz frequency band brought Vivo, Claro and Tim customers a connection with speed up to 100 times greater than that of 4G.

On social media, many celebrate the news. “My 5G Internet is a bullet”, wrote an internet user identified as Caique Melo.

“Today 5G was released in Brasília. It connects at that speed. Too surreal. It’s faster than my 500 MB cable”, commented another user named Alexandre Lage.

My 5g Internet is a bullet… manooo I love it live — CAIQUE MELO (@CAIQUEM61871775) July 6, 2022

However, not everyone was able to access ultra-fast mobile internet on that first day. The limited range of the antennas angered some of the operators’ customers, who were hoping to try out the novelty.

?? 5G from TIM pumping (sqn) in the center of Brasília at Asa Norte. The 4G signal made it worse! With the migration of Oi customers (like me) the operator turned off several towers of the old company, which worsened the signal of those who had Oi and became TIM. Quite frankly @TIMBrasilget better! pic.twitter.com/ahpMV7NN9p — Dieguinho? (@diegoschueng) July 6, 2022

THE @ClaroBrasil buy ad slot on @Metropoles to talk about how it will be a pioneer in 5G in Brasilia. Reality? There is no 5G signal. — wanted to be an internet cat (@nameless_addict) July 6, 2022

“Claro buys advertising space to talk about how it is going to be a pioneer in 5G in Brasília. Reality? There is no 5G signal”, complained a Twitter user. “Tim’s 5G did not arrive in Brasília, in Asa Sul, Plano Piloto”, wrote another user.

According to customers, the main problem was the speed incompatible with what was promised by the 5G signal. In the test images performed, the download speed did not exceed 20 Mb/s. With the ultra-fast internet, it should be at least 100 Mb/s, but usually reaches values ​​like 500 Mb/s.

There are also reports from customers that the 4G network has a weaker signal after the deployment of 5G in Brasília. “TIM’s 5G pumping (only not) in the center of Brasília at Asa Norte. The 4G signal made it worse!”, said customer Diego Schueng.

And how did the 5g arrive?

System crash I live offff — mtv vj (@anandacastilhoo) July 6, 2022

Claro will turn on 5G without first improving 4G — Lucas ??? (@lucpedrosa) July 6, 2022

According to Anatel, the next capitals to have “pure” 5G (which does not share the frequency with 4G) will be Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre, João Pessoa and São Paulo. No dates have yet been set.

How do tracks and “pure” 5G work?

The 5G auction, held in November, was divided into the offer of national and regional lots within four bands.

700 MHz: to distribute 5G and improve 4G coverage;

to distribute 5G and improve 4G coverage; 2.3 GHz: same as above;

same as above; 3.5 GHz: the most competitive, as it is “pure” 5G, aimed at the final consumer;

the most competitive, as it is “pure” 5G, aimed at the final consumer; 26 GHz: “Pure” 5G for fixed broadband.

In the case of Brasília, the city received authorization to use 3.5 GHz, the most disputed one precisely because it offers fifth-generation internet to end users.

“Pure” 5G (also known as 5G SA, or “stand-alone”) is so called because it is emitted from an entirely new infrastructure dedicated solely to it. The frequency range is unique. For example, 5G does not need to depend on the existing 4G network to work 100%, as is the case today with tests already started in Brazil.

Therefore, 5G can be faster and have less latency (response time).