7-million-year-old fossil shows how pandas’ false thumb evolved

Panda bears are known for their cute appearance and the traditional habit of eating bamboo. However, these animals were omnivores in the past, hunting large amounts of prey.

It is hypothesized that environmental changes led to a decrease in food supply, causing pandas to change some habits. The increase in plant consumption was in this package.

As a result, the animals have gained a thumb-like sixth finger, which appears to be paramount when it comes to gripping and crushing bamboo stems — their favorite menu item. This extra limb is called the radial sesamoid. It has been known to scientists for at least 100 years, although the exact moment when it was incorporated into evolution is unclear.

A study by researchers at Arizona State University in the US appears to be on the verge of solving the question. Scientists have found fossils of an ancient panda in the city of Zhaotong, China, which has a false thumb.

According to an article published in the journal Scientific Reports, the bones are between 6 and 7 million years old and belong to an extinct relative of the panda, known as “ailurctos”. The thumb not only points to the oldest ever discovered, but also represents the largest ever seen in any animal.

Meanwhile, the oldest known modern thumb fossil dates to 100,000 years ago. Comparing the two, it is possible to notice the changes: the bone was bigger in the past, but it probably decreased due to the pandas’ need to walk on all fours.

In addition, modern animals have a hook on the tip of their thumb, which seems to help them grip bamboo. To give you an idea, bears consume 40 kilos of this plant a day, rarely opting for the taste of a smaller animal.