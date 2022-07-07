8 Foods That Look Healthy But Aren’t | Food and Wellness

photo: Shutterstock Food replacement tips are not always really healthy.

Is Tapioca Better for Weight Loss Than French Bread? This is one of the food replacement tips that often appear on lists of healthier options for those who want to lose weight. However, you have to be careful with these “solutions”: they are often much more caloric than the foods they are replacing.

Nutritionist Juliana Magalhães warns of the idea that some foods are seen as “good guys” for weight loss and, therefore, end up being consumed in excess, which undermines the goal of weight loss.

— It is very common to see people looking for food replacements to lose weight and end up finding very caloric alternatives without knowing it. To lose weight, you need to be in a caloric deficit, you burn more calories than you consume, but foods that are seen as “diet” end up being consumed in excess, and often cause a caloric surplus. That is, it has the opposite result to the desired one. You need to evaluate what you eat in general and not just a specific food — says Juliana.

What often happens is that these foods do not generate a feeling of satiety, and so they are ingested in greater quantities. Tapioca, for example, has less fiber than French bread, which can lead to a person consuming more portions. Another food group that is eaten in abundance are chestnuts. Although the habit of chewing generates satiety, it is common to eat a large portion of nuts because chewing generates a trigger to continue eating.

Foods to keep an eye on

In addition to tapioca and nuts, the nutritionist cites six other foods considered to be good options for weight loss, but which may not be the best choices.

Peanut butter:

Because it has a lot of fiber, peanut butter generates a greater feeling of satiety, but as it is seen as a “diet” food, it is often consumed in excess and can harm weight loss.

Milk and dairy products:

Substituting skimmed milk may be ineffective, as it is less dense milk and generates less satiety. Drinking two glasses of skimmed milk is equivalent to one of whole milk. As for cheeses, the option of exchanging a yellow cheese for a white one is seen as a good choice, but if it is ingested in greater quantity, there is no advantage.

Dry fruits:

The fact that they are dehydrated foods favors eating in larger portions. The apricot, for example, is one of the most popular dried fruits, but the nutritionist believes that if it is consumed in natura, it is likely that you will not be able to eat several units.

Cereal bars:

They are high in fat, sugar and additives and can generate a surplus rather than a caloric deficit, especially if consumed in excess.

‘Special’ coffees:

The drink becomes caloric when other ingredients are added, such as coconut oil, which has gained increasing popularity, and has a high calorie rate per serving.

Alcoholic beverages:

It is common to see low carb drinks, that is, they have few carbs, being recommended for weight loss. Juliana explains that alcohol turns into fat faster than carbohydrates, so you need to pay attention to the alcohol content of the drink. A glass of beer can be better for weight loss than a glass of gin, which has a much higher alcohol content.

