9th DR of the program is formed with 3 couples

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 2 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on 9th DR of the program is formed with 3 couples 1 Views

Collaboration for Splash, in Pernambuco

07/07/2022 00:15updated on 07/07/2022 00:18

The couples Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio, Adryana and Albert and Eliza and Hadballa are in the ninth DR of “Power Couple 6”.

The pair with the least votes in the hot seat will be eliminated from the game, while the other two couples will move on to the next – and final – week of the RecordTV reality show.

Brenda and Matheus were the first pair to go to the DR for being last in the couples test. They performed the test in the worst time and went to the popular vote.

Adryana and Albert went to the hot seat for having the 4th worst balance among the couples. They went to the DR because the worst balance was that of Karol and Mussunzinho – who won the couples test.

See who voted for whom in the formation of the DR:

  • Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan – Karol and Mussunzinho
  • Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio – Karol and Mussunzinho
  • Luana Andrade and João Hadad – Hadballa and Eliza
  • Eliza and Hadballa – Karol and Mussunzinho
  • Karoline Menezes and Mussunzinho – Hadballa and Eliza

The power couple Karol and Mussunzinho could annul the vote of a couple and make them vote for another or give a double vote to some couple.

Karol and Mussuzinho let Lu and Hadad vote again, with them repeating their vote for Hadballa and Eliza.

With that, the two couples were left with 3 votes, with Casal Power being the tiebreaker. So they got rid of the DR and Eliza and Hadballa went to the 3rd stool.

Power Couple 6: Eliza, Hadson, Brenda, Matheus, Adryana and Albert are in the 9th DR: Who do you want to stay?

Total of 1007 wishes

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

Cast of ‘Arcanjo Renegado’ honors the opening of Kinoplex Leblon Globoplay cinema, in Rio de Janeiro | TV & Famous

Erika Januza, who is part of the cast of “Archangel Renegade” as the police officer …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved