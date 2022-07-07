9th DR of the program is formed with 3 couples

The couples Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio, Adryana and Albert and Eliza and Hadballa are in the ninth DR of “Power Couple 6”.

The pair with the least votes in the hot seat will be eliminated from the game, while the other two couples will move on to the next – and final – week of the RecordTV reality show.

Brenda and Matheus were the first pair to go to the DR for being last in the couples test. They performed the test in the worst time and went to the popular vote.

Adryana and Albert went to the hot seat for having the 4th worst balance among the couples. They went to the DR because the worst balance was that of Karol and Mussunzinho – who won the couples test.

See who voted for whom in the formation of the DR:

Adryana Ribeiro and Albert Bressan – Karol and Mussunzinho

Brenda Paixão and Matheus Sampaio – Karol and Mussunzinho

Luana Andrade and João Hadad – Hadballa and Eliza

Eliza and Hadballa – Karol and Mussunzinho

Karoline Menezes and Mussunzinho – Hadballa and Eliza

The power couple Karol and Mussunzinho could annul the vote of a couple and make them vote for another or give a double vote to some couple.

Karol and Mussuzinho let Lu and Hadad vote again, with them repeating their vote for Hadballa and Eliza.

With that, the two couples were left with 3 votes, with Casal Power being the tiebreaker. So they got rid of the DR and Eliza and Hadballa went to the 3rd stool.