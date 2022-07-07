A bet alone led to the Mega Sena, but something even more unlikely happened; see what happened

One bet alone won a jackpot of over 50 million in Mega Seine.

And, if hitting the Mega Sena without dividing the prize is already unlikely, the 2498 contest brings another very unusual situation.

This is the second time in just over a month that a bet from Blumenau (SC) has won the prize alone. Not bad for a municipality of just over 360,000 inhabitants.

In the last draw in May, a bet made in the city of Santa Catarina led to a fortune of R$ 117,557,270.98.

In yesterday’s draw (6), once again, a bet from Blumenau nailed the six correct scores with no room for contestation.

Whoever presents the winning ticket will receive the jackpot of R$ 51,830,706.79.

The numbers drawn were 09 – 12 – 26 – 29 – 46 – 47.

corner and square

In addition to paying the premium for the Mega Sena bet in Blumenau, Caixa Econômica Federal reported that 88 bets matched five of the six numbers drawn.

The premium paid to each of them will be R$ 51,135.50. The 7,866 bets that match four numbers will receive prizes of R$ 817.24.

How to bet on Mega Sena

Bets for the next contest can be placed until 7 pm (Brasilia time) of the day of the next draw (July 9), at any lottery in the country or on the internet, on the Caixa Econômica Federal website.

For those who want to compete for the R$ 3 million of the Mega-Sena that will be at stake, it is necessary to be 18 years old. To play online, you also need to fill out a registration form with your personal data and fill in your credit card number.

According to Caixa, the chances of winning the Mega-Sena alone are very low. To give you an idea, the probability of this happening is 1 in 50 million. To be more precise, one in 50,063,860 attempts in the case of a single bet.

For a bet with 15 tens – the maximum limit –, the probability of hitting the prize is 1 in 10,003, according to Caixa.

The simple bet, with six tens, costs R$ 4.50 and it is possible to increase your chances of hitting the Mega Sena. Find out how in this article from Seu Dinheiro.

See also – Betting on Mega-Sena is throwing money away, it’s almost impossible to win: discover the real path to financial freedom in the video below