Actor Sérgio Hondjakoff is transferred from a rehabilitation clinic in Sorocaba | Sorocaba and Jundiaí

According to the director of the place, Denis Marcelo de Carvalho, the actor was taken by former Thumb Rafael Ilha around 1 pm, with the authorization of his mother. The institution to which the artist was transferred was not disclosed.

The director of the institute in Sorocaba informed that his treatment should take an average of three to four months. O g1 tried to contact Sérgio Hondjakoff’s mother and Rafael Ilha, but still no answers.

Sérgio Hondjakoff is known for playing the character Cabeção in the soap opera “Malhação”, by TV Globo.

2 of 3 Sérgio Hondjakoff — Photo: Reproduction Sérgio Hondjakoff — Photo: Reproduction

One of those responsible for the actor’s hospitalization in Sorocaba was Rafael Ilha. Over the phone, the former Thumb explained that he was touched by the video that went viral on social media in which the actor threatened his father.

To g1, Rafael detailed that he asked a friend for help and that he got in touch with the actor’s mother. Then, he called Sérgio and talked for approximately 40 minutes with him until he convinced him to start a new treatment against chemical dependence.

“Who has never been through this has a vision when they see that video [da ameaça ao pai]. For the people who went through it, for the families who go through it, it’s another vision. I saw it as a cry for help too. I talked a lot with him, until I convinced him to come here”, says Rafael, who was also involved with drugs and needed to be hospitalized for treatment.

According to the former Thumb, a colleague who was in Rio de Janeiro, where the actor lives, also spoke to him personally. After that, all the procedures were started and a team from the clinic from Sorocaba went to Rio de Janeiro to get the actor and bring him to the interior of São Paulo.

Hondjakoff even recorded a video before admission in which he said he was fine. He also apologized to his father for the threats he made. (see below).

Actor Sérgio Hondjakoff records video before hospitalization and apologizes to his father

In an interview with g1 During the actor’s hospitalization, Hondjakoff’s mother informed that the family had high hopes that the treatment for chemical dependency would work.

“My son has been chemically dependent for 16 years and has already had ten hospitalizations in clinics. This time, it will work out and, God willing, it will be my son’s last hospitalization. He will win, as many have already overcome this malignant addiction” , reported Carmen Lucia Hondjakoff.

3 of 3 Sérgio Hondjakoff and his mother, Carmen Lucia — Photo: Personal archive Sérgio Hondjakoff and his mother, Carmen Lucia — Photo: Personal archive

Carmen also thanked Rafael Ilha. “He helped my son and my family when we needed it most and got a clinic,” she explained.

In August of last year, Sérgio Hondjakoff was among the 46 patients rescued from a rehabilitation clinic by the Civil Police and the Public Ministry in Pindamonhangaba (SP).

Complaints pointed out that inmates were kept in the place against their will, in addition to being isolated from contact with families and paying amounts between R$ 800 and R$ 1,200 for low quality food.

Initially, Sérgio said he was not among the patients rescued, but later admitted that he lied in an attempt to protect his son.

The owner of the clinic was arrested days later and taken to the Women’s Penitentiary II in Tremembé (SP). She was denounced to Justice by the Public Ministry. In addition to her, two employees were arrested on the day of the action.