ADVFN News | Good morning ADVFN

Good morning, Investor! July 5, 2022

world scholarships: US index futures operate in negative territory. US and China in talks over removing some Trump-era trade tariffs. Most Asian stocks closed higher.

At Asia, the shares closed mostly higher. China was the exception with the Shanghai index down at a marginal loss of -0.04%, despite the positive PMI result, but with renewed concerns over new Covid cases in Macau. The Shenzhen index lost -0.55%. In Tokyo, the Nikkei closed up +1.03% and, in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng increased by +0.10%. In Seoul, the Kospi index closed up significantly, reaching +1.80% and, in Taiwan, the Taiex ended the day up +0.93%.

At Europe, stocks operate lower, after data released by S&P Global on the PMI indices in Germany, the United Kingdom and in the euro zone itself. In addition, investors are waiting for the minutes of the Fomc for tomorrow. Stocks linked to the real estate and travel sector led the gains. In Australia, the central bank raised the interest rate to 1.35%, joining the club that already has more than 80 central banks that increased their rates in 2022. The 30 countries of NATO (North Atlantic Treaty Organization) signed Finland and Sweden signed an accession protocol on Tuesday to allow them to join the nuclear alliance once allied parliaments ratify the decision. When confirmed, this will be the most significant expansion of the alliance since the mid-1990s.

Us United States, The indices operate in negative territory at the moment. US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and China’s Vice Premier Liu He held talks on Monday to discuss macroeconomic issues. The US and China are in talks to remove some Trump-era trade tariffs and sanctions, which could be a relief to rising inflation. This week’s US economic calendar includes the release of the minutes of the latest Federal Reserve meeting tomorrow and payroll on Friday. Factory orders for May are expected this Tuesday.

The international futures of WTI oil are trading at $107.90 down 0.48%. O Brent operates down 1.64%, trading at $111.64.

Bitcoin (COIN:BTCUSD) is trading at $19,905.09 (+3.97%). O gold is trading at USD 1,801.10 per troy ounce (-0.01%).

Iron ore: Iron ore traded on the Dalian Exchange rose 1.37% to 742.50 yuan, equivalent to US$110.76.

coronavirus

Brazil again recorded more than 400,000 new cases of Covid-19 in a week, between June 26 and July 2, being the period with the most infections since February, when the country faced a wave of cases by the Ômicron variant. . Data from the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass) show that the 26th epidemiological week had 409,888 contaminations by the coronavirus. The last time the country recorded more than 400,000 infections in seven days was between the 20th and 26th of February, with 576,463 cases. The number represents an increase of 11% when compared to the 25th week, between June 19 and 25. At the time, Conass recorded 368,457 new cases of Covid. According to new updates from Conass, made on Monday (4), Brazil recorded 45,501 new cases and 122 deaths from the coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the country has 32,535,923 infections by Covid and 672,033 victims of the disease since the beginning of the pandemic.

Brazil

The Individual Microentrepreneur (MEI) may lose the free financial services provided by fintechs such as exemption from maintenance fees, issuance of slips and Pix. The proposal depends on a regulatory change being studied by the Central Bank. According to an article in Folha de S. Paulo, the draft resolution, released by the BC in October 2021 for public consultation, establishes a ceiling of 0.5% in the interchange fee for transactions carried out with prepaid cards. In addition, the new proposal provides for the application of a maximum limit of 0.5% for all transactions involving corporate cards and non-face-to-face purchases in both arrangements. This remuneration is one of the main revenues of fintechs, so a significant reduction could make the business model of a portion of financial startups unfeasible.

Powers

The governor of Rio de Janeiro, Claudio Castro, asked the population to denounce stations that refuse to lower fuel prices. The appeal was made on Monday (4), two days after the ICMS reduction on gasoline and alcohol came into effect, from 32% to 18%. As a result, 45 stations that did not lower prices were fined, with fines that can reach R$500,000. Economy The Ministry of Economy does not see room for an increase in spending with the Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) that increases spending on social benefits until December. The strategy is to try to secure the inclusion of new concessions in the House vote with the support of government leaders. Operators Vivo, Claro and TIM – leaders in the telecommunications sector in the country – will activate their fifth-generation (5G) mobile internet networks in the 3.5 Ghz band tomorrow, in Brasília, shortly after they receive the green light from National Telecommunications Agency (Anatel). Anatel advisor Moisés Moreira, who presides over the group formed at the regulatory agency to clean the lane through which the signals will travel, announced yesterday that the way will be free for the activation of 5G in the federal capital starting tomorrow. Next, it will be the turn of Belo Horizonte, Porto Alegre and São Paulo – these still do not have a precise date for activation. The sector of hygiene and beautification of domestic animals grew 316% in the last six years. This is what a report developed by DataHub shows, a data analysis platform, which has the registration of approximately 50 million companies.

Economic Agenda

🇩🇪 Monthly Composite and Services PMI (04:55)

🇪🇺 Monthly Composite and Services PMI (5:00 am)

🇬🇧 Composite and monthly service PMI (05:30 am)

🇺🇸 Monthly and annual industrial production (09:00 am) ⭐️

🇺🇸 Monthly Composite and Service PMI (10:00 am)

🇺🇸 National Treasury – Securities Auction (10:30 am) ⭐️

🇺🇸 Variation in monthly orders to the industry (11:00 am)

Ibovespa and dollar in the last trading session:

Ibovespa:

Reference of the Brazilian market, the main index closed in drop of 0.35%, remaining at around 98 thousand points (98,609). The session was of low liquidity because of the Independence Day holiday in the United States, which closed the Stock Exchanges on Wall Street. The financial volume of the main index of the Brazilian stock exchange totaled R$ 11.2 billion.

Biggest rises on the Ibovespa

HAPV3: +7.47% to BRL 6.04

LWSA3: +4.20% to BRL 5.95

POSI3: +3.13% to BRL 5.60

PRIO3: +3.12% to BRL 22.79

BRFS3: +3.15 to BRL 14.73

Biggest drops on the Ibovespa

IRBR3: -4.63% to BRL 2.06

YDUQ3: -4.31% to BRL 12.42

VIIA3: -3.17% to BRL 1.83

MGLU3: -3.18% to BRL 2.13

ENEV3: -3.10% to BRL 14.67

Dollar

The commercial dollar closed slightly increase of 0.08%, to R$ 5.3257after fluctuating between R$5.2885 and R$5.3342.

ifix

The index closed at high of 0.05% at 2,793 points. Throughout the day, the index recorded a minimum score of 2,791 points. At maximum, IFIX was 2,797 points.

