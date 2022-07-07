Aeris (AERI3) surges 14% after wind blade supply deal with Vestas – Money Times

The actions of aeris (AERI3) shot up 13.6% in the trading session this Wednesday (6), around 11:30 am, after the company sign a new contractual amendment with Vestasproducer of wind energy turbines and one of its biggest customers.

In the analysis of XP Investimentos, the contract is positive for Aeris shares, as it reinforces the company’s long-term growth expectations. The addendum should add up to between 3.3 GW and up to 7.3 GW, which implies an increase of 30% to 66% to the current 11.1 GW of the company’s order backlog.

For analysts Lucas Langhi and Pedro Bruno, the extension of the contract increases revenue visibility and should lead to around 80% of the total production already contracted in 2Q22-24, “which should mitigate the risk of growth for the coming years” .

In addition, they say, the changes will lead to a net increase of BRL 2.6 billion in potential orders covered by long-term contracts, implying a unit revenue of BRL 788/MW.

The brokerage also highlights that the agreement confirms its incumbent position as an independent manufacturer of wind blades in Brazil.

The broker reiterates the “neutral” recommendation for Aeris.

about the deal

The contractual amendment between Aeris and Vestas confirms the supply of wind blades, in addition to extending the minimum supply term of the current model to the end of 2024 and extending the current contract until the end of 2026.

For 2025 and 2026, Aeris may receive a complement of multi-model wind blade supply orders which, combined with the order increment of 2023 and 2024, could represent an equivalent capacity of 7.3 gigawatts of power, depending on sales. from Vestas.

The companies have a partnership of more than six years. The amount of wind blades delivered by Aeris to Vestas add up to more than 6.7 gigawatts of power.

