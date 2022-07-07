After 6 months, Faustão fires employees and loses 35 minutes of program on Band

Faustão wore a Givenchy sweatshirt at the Band debut (photo: Reproduction / Band)

It seems that “Faustão na Band” is not going well with the legs. The daily program Fausto Silva It will undergo a major overhaul starting in the second half of the year after just over six months that it has been on the air on the Saad channel.

According to information published by columnist Cleo Guimarães, from F5, the production of the program lost 40 employees and the attraction will last 35 minutes less from August this year. The information was confirmed by the broadcaster to Yahoo.

“The ‘Faustão na Band’ team will be on vacation from July 11th to 22nd, a period in which the program will remember its best moments. From the 25th, at 10 pm, the broadcaster responds to a request from the public and returns to air daily, from Monday to Friday, the game show ‘1001 Questions’, commanded by Zeca Camargo. With this, the program presented by Fausto Silva will air from 8:30 pm to 10:00 pm until August 25, the eve of the election time. During the election period, the attraction will be broadcast from 8:55 pm to 10:30 pm.

The newspaper also claims that the new screen time will be maintained even after the first or second rounds of this year’s election. In 2023 the program must undergo a new reformulation and be shown a maximum of 3 times a week.

Faustão spent about 30 years appearing only on Sundays on TV Globo and since January of this year he has had a daily program on Band. After the first week of exhibition, the attraction has already lost steam and public interest and today occupies the fourth place in the measurement of the audience in Greater São Paulo with an average of 3.5 points.