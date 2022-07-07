After a fight between Rodrigo Mussi and his brother, journalist opens up the game and reveals the reason for the bullshit

The two would have blocked each other on social media shortly after the ex-BBB’s accident

This week, the brother of Rodrigo MussiDiogo, was asked if he had contact with the formerBBB. Categorically, he revealed that he had been blocked by his brother after recovering from the accident. The revelation took fans by surprise, as they expected a closer relationship between the two.

In this way, many began to question themselves about the reason for the fight between Rodrigo and Diogo. According to journalist Matheus Baldi, from Fofocalizando, the whole mess would have happened due to lack of gratitude. According to him, Diogo would have been very upset by the ex-BBB showing more affection for other people during his recovery.

Diogo was responsible for keeping fans and the press informed about Rodrigo’s situation during his hospitalization, after the car accident that the former BBB suffered, being present for most of the time. However, after being discharged from the hospital, Rodrigo would not have shown his gratitude.

In addition, Diogo wants to pursue a career as an influencer and hoped that Rodrigo would share more moments of the two together to engage in networks. According to Baldi, his brother felt that he “stayed aside” in public relations with the ex-BBB. To the journalist, Rodrigo said it was “a brother thing”.