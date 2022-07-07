After all, who survived the fourth season of ‘Stranger Things’? – Metro World News Brazil

Since its premiere on May 27 on Netflix, season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’ has had many fans marathoning the episodes. One of the themes addressed by the new season is satanic panic, which became popular in the United States in the 1980s, making the inspirations for this penultimate season certainly darker and more deadly.

In an interview with Variety, the Duffers brothers confirmed all this extra terror when they revealed that there would be a “body count” in the final two episodes, which are almost 4 hours long.

The trailer for the finale of the last two episodes also teased lines like “your friends lost” and “might not work for us this time”. It remains to be seen if everything was so deadly for our heroes.

WARNING: From this point on, the text contains spoilers.

Well, it wasn’t that bad, given that only two of the main characters died: Eddie and Dr. Brenner.

Eddie Muson enchanted the audience with his laid-back and bully way, but at the same time a good guy with a big heart. To save Dustin, Eddie throws him back through the portal to the real world before luring the winged minions through the Upside Down.

Not wanting to be a coward, like when he fled Chrissy’s mangled body, Eddie decides to stand his ground and fight, but unfortunately, doesn’t survive.

Amazingly, Brenner escaped the Demogorgon’s attack in the first season, but this Wednesday the scientist does not survive, being murdered by a sniper in a helicopter, while the laboratory is invaded by Lt. Col. Jack Sullivan (Sherman Augustus). Brenner was trying to get Eleven to safety.

Another character who dies is Max, but by Eleven’s powers, she comes back to life to the point of being in a coma. Eleven entered Max’s mind in order to destroy Vecna, but to no avail, she is unable to stop him from “killing” her.