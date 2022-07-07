After an increase in hospitalizations, Sesapi announces expansion of ICU beds

Photo: Ascom/Sesapi

The Secretary of State for Health of Piauí (Sesapi) announced this Thursday morning (07) the reopening of 41 intensive care units (ICU), in the state hospital network, for the treatment of Covid-19. The announcement comes after the record of the increase in hospitalizations due to the growth of positive cases of the disease.

The decision was taken during a meeting of the Secretary of State for Health, Neris Júnior, with the superintendent of the High and Medium Complexity Network, Alderico Tavares, and with the director of the Decentralization Unit and Hospital Organization of Sesapi, Joselma Oliveira.

“We are always monitoring the situation of the pandemic in our state and, concerned about this increase in hospitalizations, we are providing 41 ICU beds, in case there is a need for hospitalization. Sesapi makes a permanent assessment of the evolution of the disease and we will not miss beds for our population”, said secretary Neris Júnior.

Also according to Sesapi, the 41 new beds were distributed as follows:

Natan Portella Institute of Tropical Diseases – 10 beds

Lucidio Portella Children’s Hospital – 2 beds

Evangelina Rosa Maternity – 1 bed

Military Police Hospital – 1 bed

Tiberio Nunes Hospital (Floriano) – 10 beds

Dirceu Arcoverde Hospital (Parnaíba) – 10 beds

Hospital Chagas Rodrigues (Piripiri) – 5 beds

Hospital Manoel de Sousa Santos (Bom Jesus) – 1 bed

Hospital Cândido Ferras (São Raimundo Nonato) – 1 bed

Before, according to data from the Secretary of Health, Piauí had 45 Covid-19 ICU beds. Now, with the reopening of new beds, the total capacity in the state will reach 86 beds.

To avoid complications from Covid-19 and the need for hospitalizations, the secretary appeals to the population of Piauí to keep their vaccinations up to date. “Update your vaccination card, take your booster dose and thus help us fight Covid-19”, remembers Neris Júnior.

In the Sesapi Epidemiological Bulletin of June 6, 2022, 176 beds in the Piauí health network were occupied, with 134 clinical beds, 29 ICU’s and 13 stabilization beds.

The intensive care units with patients in ICUs are located in the following hospitals: Natan Portella Tropical Diseases Institute (10), Dirceu Arcoverde State Hospital (03), Chagas Rodrigues Regional Hospital (01), Tibério Nunes Regional Hospital (04) and Lucídio Children’s Hospital Portella (01), these in the public health network. In the private network, they are hospitalized at São Marcos Hospital (04), HTI (03), Prontomed (02) and Unimed Hospital (01).

Rebeca Lima (With information from Sesapi)

