After controversial dismissal from SBT, Léo Lins publishes video protesting on social networks: “I will continue”

the comedian Leo Lins returned to social media after his recent controversy over being fired from the SBTthe station where he worked and was part of the talk-show team, “The Night” with presentation of Danilo Gentili. The decision to resign came after the presenter made a joke about a child with hydrocephalus.

Without naming names, Léo published a video where he says there is a “surveillance system” that forces you to conform and be submissive: “We now have censors and a surveillance system, forcing us to conform and asking for our submission. ‘Autism’ is not an adjective, ‘black humor’ is racism, ‘fatphobia is a crime’, ‘capacitatist’, ‘racist’, ‘fascist’“, said.

Then the screenwriter also said that he will not stop making jokes with the same segment, this being the so-called “black humor”, a style of jokes known for focusing on more delicate topics: “Forcing change through fear of punishment is not the way to go. I’m going to continue doing black humor, a subgenre of humor that deals with sensitive topics. If I change the name of this genre to avoid tension, I am going against the basic essence of this genre of humor.”, shoots.

Léo then ends, in a sarcastic way, citing the topics he will continue to joke about and comparing ‘feminists’ with ‘animals’: “I will continue to use the word ‘autism’. Not in a pejorative way, that I never did. I’m going to keep making fat, skinny, big-eared, big-headed, black, white, gay, straight jokes. And even animals, dogs, cats, feminists“, it says.