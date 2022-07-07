After controversial dismissal from SBT, Léo Lins publishes video protesting on social networks: “I will continue”

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment Comments Off on After controversial dismissal from SBT, Léo Lins publishes video protesting on social networks: “I will continue” 1 Views

Entertainment

Without naming names, the comedian said he has “censors” and a “surveillance system”

Ana Lima

Per Ana Lima

After controversial dismissal from SBT, Léo Lins publishes video protesting on social networks
© Reproduction: Instagram/Léo LinsAfter controversial dismissal from SBT, Léo Lins publishes video protesting on social networks
Ana Lima

the comedian Leo Lins returned to social media after his recent controversy over being fired from the SBTthe station where he worked and was part of the talk-show team, “The Night” with presentation of Danilo Gentili. The decision to resign came after the presenter made a joke about a child with hydrocephalus.

Without naming names, Léo published a video where he says there is a “surveillance system” that forces you to conform and be submissive: “We now have censors and a surveillance system, forcing us to conform and asking for our submission. ‘Autism’ is not an adjective, ‘black humor’ is racism, ‘fatphobia is a crime’, ‘capacitatist’, ‘racist’, ‘fascist’“, said.

Then the screenwriter also said that he will not stop making jokes with the same segment, this being the so-called “black humor”, a style of jokes known for focusing on more delicate topics: “Forcing change through fear of punishment is not the way to go. I’m going to continue doing black humor, a subgenre of humor that deals with sensitive topics. If I change the name of this genre to avoid tension, I am going against the basic essence of this genre of humor.”, shoots.

Léo then ends, in a sarcastic way, citing the topics he will continue to joke about and comparing ‘feminists’ with ‘animals’: “I will continue to use the word ‘autism’. Not in a pejorative way, that I never did. I’m going to keep making fat, skinny, big-eared, big-headed, black, white, gay, straight jokes. And even animals, dogs, cats, feminists“, it says.

About Hrishikesh Bhardwaj

Tv specialist. Falls down a lot. Typical troublemaker. Hipster-friendly advocate. Food fan.

Check Also

The Boys in Brazil: cast ‘melts’ across the country at a press conference; check out!

You can now prepare your Compound V because the Boys are in the area! the …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved