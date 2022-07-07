After release of Fed minutes, dollar closes at R$5.42 and Ibovespa rises

(credit: Disclosure / Corecon SP)


The dollar closed the day quoted at R$ 5.42 on the São Paulo stock exchange, B3, this Wednesday (7/6), up 0.60%, at R$ 5.4219. The foreign currency reached the maximum price of R$ 5.46 during the afternoon, which corresponds to the highest increase since January 21 this year.

The Ibovespa closed up 0.43%, at 98,718 points, after operating down for part of the day. The closing with a positive result followed other exchanges in the world, such as New York (USA).

The fluctuation of the US currency occurred after the release of the minutes of the Federal Reserve (Fed), the central bank of the United States – which resulted in the biggest hike in interest rates in the country since 1994. In addition, the US central bank signaled a new interest rate hike between 0.50 and 0.75 percentage point, raising rates between 2% and 2.50%

The rise in the dollar is also a reflection of a buying movement in international markets, since there are investors demanding the purchase of the American currency, considered a safe investment.

The Ibovespa was highlighted by the 1% rise in Vale’s shares (BVMF:VALE3). During the day, the stock rose 0.55% to 98,830.92 points, and retreated to 97,423.43 at the worst moment. In the United States, the Dow Jones, S&P 500 and Nasdaq advanced, respectively, 0.23%, 0.36% and 0.35%.

