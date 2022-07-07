Airplane fuel has a new increase – 07/05/2022 – Market

Yadunandan Singh 1 hour ago Business Comments Off on Airplane fuel has a new increase – 07/05/2022 – Market 3 Views

Airfares will increase again in the coming days, according to companies in the sector. Petrobras announced this Tuesday (5th) another readjustment, of 3.9%, in the average price of aviation fuel in 15 refineries.

Also known by the acronym QAV-1, the fuel is used in planes and helicopters and accounts for one third of airline costs.

With this Tuesday’s readjustment, the item accumulates a high of 70.6% in 2022 alone, after having risen 92% in the whole of last year compared to 2020.

“Prices got completely out of control. What’s the point of having PIS/Cofins on kerosene zeroed and lowering the ICMS ceiling by seven points if Petrobras increases the price by 70%? way”, says Eduardo Sanovicz, president of Abear (Brazilian Association of Airlines).

The price of QAV in Brazil is up to 40% more expensive than the global average, largely because of Petrobras’ current pricing policy, criticizes Sanovicz, pointing out that the state-owned company charges in dollars an input with domestic production exceeding 90% .

Abear says it has intensified its talks with the government for a public policy to reduce the price of fuel.

According to the most recent data available from Anac (National Civil Aviation Agency), the real average air fare recorded a rise of 12.6%, comparing the accumulated value from January to April 2022 (R$ 580.41) with the actual average air fare of last year (R$ 515.22).

In a report published last Friday (1st), Anac says that the main indicators of air transport in the domestic market reached levels close to what was determined before the beginning of the pandemic.

On domestic flights, 6.4 million passengers were transported, a decrease of 10% compared to May 2019.

In the international market, 1.2 million passengers were transported, which represents a decrease of 36.5%.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

Milk More Expensive Than Gasoline: Nobody Can Pay That Much Anymore

In Bolsonaro’s Brazil, going to the market became a martyrdom. With the price of food …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved