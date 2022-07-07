Analysis: Palmeiras makes Libertadores easy and advances with overwhelming performance | palm trees

With 100% success in the competition (eight wins in eight games), an average of 4.1 goals scored per game and only three conceded in the entire tournament, the current two-time champion arrives with a performance that has scared the other fans.

Since the draw that actually gave Verdão a more accessible group, Abel Ferreira’s team has not given chances to those facing the biggest competition in South America. And to those who talk about the low level of the opponents, they received a response from the Portuguese coach:

– It seems that the opponents are easy, right?! When they play against us, all opponents are weak. In the group stage, everything was weak. Weak opponents… All the fruit of our work.

The 2022 Palmeiras is not the first team to face more modest teams on the continent, it’s just that it’s the first in a long time that not only wins, but goes over.

After 3-0 against Cerro in Paraguay, Abel rotated the team and spared Marcos Rocha, Murilo, Zé Rafael, Scarpa and Rony. The number 10 had to enter in the first half due to a muscular discomfort by Rafael Navarro, and the game’s history changed.

In his first participation, Ron missed a goal practically in the small area; in the next play, he forced the Cerro defense to cut a cross for a corner. In the charge, 1 to 0 for Palmeiras, with an own goal by Samudio.

From the advantage, the game was totally controlled by the current two-time champion and seemed to be heading towards a simple victory, already thinking about the sequence of games for Brasileiro and Copa do Brasil. And then another avalanche came.

As it happened against Atlético-GO and São Paulo, Palmeiras piled up goals in a row. There were three in six minutes, transforming the confrontation into another alviverde rout, which reached its apex in the 37th minute of the final stage, when Rony finally scored his dreamed goal on a bicycle.

The silence of the 37 thousand fans at the moment of Breno Lopes’ cross, and the explosion, with standing ovations for the striker, gave a special atmosphere for another phase of a campaign that is being very special, too.

Palmeiras enjoy themselves on Libertadores nights with searches on social networks using terms such as “el Palmeiras”, to accompany the impressed comments of South American opponents. There are few compliments.

If in the last two years Verdão won the Libertadores with teams that were not brilliant, the performances in the 2022 edition have had charming moments.

Thus, Palmeiras is making their life easier in the competition in search of the third consecutive. Now comes the biggest challenge: Atlético-MG, which also stood in their way in last year’s semifinal conquest.

