Angelina Caron Hospital launches health plan

Reference in high complexity in southern Brazil, the Angelina Caron Hospital (HAC), in Campina Grande do Sul (PR), is launching a health solution that relies on its 38 years of experience and cutting-edge technology, dedicated to serving the population of Curitiba and Metropolitan Region. It is the Angeli health plan, which will be launched this Friday (1st), when sales start with values ​​about 30% below the market range and individual, family, business or collective plan options by membership.

Among the advantages offered by Angeli are facilitated authorization for procedures at the HAC, exclusive care at a referral hospital, in addition to residential care, which takes the patient to the hospital in case of need. Laboratory tests at home will also be included (no collection fee), and telephone service with nurses, doctors, ambulance and mobile ICU – from the Gadu (Emergency Care Group) and Beep Health (scheduling) apps.

“Angeli will serve clients from Almirante Tamandaré, Campina Grande do Sul, Colombo, Curitiba, Fazenda Rio Grande, Pinhais, Piraquara, Quatro Barras and São José dos Pinhais. For business plans contracted this year, the first adjustment will only be in January 2024, with no change in value in 2023. In addition, there will be no need for prior authorization for procedures requested by physicians from the HAC clinical staff, which are performed at the hospital. The slogan ‘Everything in one place’ defines Angeli’s brand strategy”, explains Paulo Ricardo Cardoso, director of the health plan.

Infrastructure

Angelina Caron Hospital performs more than 400,000 consultations and 25,000 surgeries per year on patients across the country. With 30 thousand square meters of built area, it offers double and single apartments and suites of 43 m², with a hotel structure – living room, room service, cable TV, wifi, air conditioning, minibar – in addition to a special menu and prepared meals. by nutritionists.

Altogether, the HAC has more than 460 beds, 100 ICU beds and 2,000 employees. With frequent investments in state-of-the-art technology and equipment, the hospital operates in all aspects of medicine and has an internationally recognized Organ Transplant Service.

Check out the launch video:

Information: www.angelisaude.com.br