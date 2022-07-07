Anitta pauses show to praise man in the audience: “I’ve never seen him so handsome”

Singer Anitta stopped a show in Holland during her European tour to praise a handsome man in the audience. The boy who caught the attention of the muse is Dominique Honnebier, boyfriend of Brazilian influencer Gaby.

From above the stage, Girl From Rio pointed to the influencer asking if she was Brazilian and who was the man behind her. Gaby replied that he was her boyfriend and Anitta praised the boy. “What a handsome boyfriend, guys. I had never seen such a beautiful person in my entire life,” she said.

anitta-man-beautiful10 Dominique HonnebierReproduction / Instagram anita-man-beautiful4 He is the boyfriend of Brazilian influencer GabyReproduction / Instagram anita-man-beautiful3 Anitta stopped the show in Holland to praise the boyReproduction / Instagram anita-man-beautiful2 “You’re the most handsome man I’ve ever seen,” said the singer.Reproduction / Instagram 0

The video reverberated on social media and Dominique replied saying: “Apparently I am the most handsome man Anitta has ever seen”. Check out:

The man’s beauty also caught the attention of netizens and the comments praising Honnebier were many. “I couldn’t help but notice a man like that,” wrote one woman. “It’s also the most beautiful thing I’ve ever seen, Anitta”, commented another.

