Apple Watch will have a sports version with a bigger screen and a more resistant body in 2022, says rumor

Since its launch in 2015, the Apple Watch has gained a new generation every year and this will be no different in 2022. In fact, there are rumors that there will be a total of three new smartwatch models this year — Series 8, SE and a brand new one. version known as “Extreme Sports” which, according to Mark Gurman, will have even more resistance.
The analyst disclosed via Bloomberg on Wednesday (07) that the sports version of the Apple Watch — whose commercial name is not yet revealed — would have a large 1.9-inch screen, even larger than the Watch Series 7 display of 45 millimeters. In total, the watch would have a 2-inch bezel, allowing for a wider view of health data, for example.
According to Gurman’s information, the screen resolution of this Apple Watch would be 410 x 502 pixels, keeping the pixel density identical to the other models.
Another highlight of this supposed Apple Watch “Extreme Sports” is the even stronger metal body than wearables constructed of aluminum. This version would adopt a screen with reinforced glass and bigger battery to deliver more autonomy to the athlete public.
In addition to its robust design advantages, the expectation is that the sporty model will bring the Same hardware and features as Apple Watch Series 8. This could mean that the Apple S8 chipset and health-gauging functions of the series’ flagship watch would also be found in a high-strength body version.
As always, Apple does not disclose any information about its future projects, so we must treat the details in the field of speculation until big tech officially reveals its new products. The Apple Watch Series 8 is expected to launch in mid-September alongside the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro.