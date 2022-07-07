Application promises to improve consumption and life of cell phone batteries by 30%

Researchers at the University of Essex, England, create an application that promises to increase cell phone battery life by up to 30%. The EOptomizer, as it was called, will be demonstrated to professionals in the field and representatives of major device manufacturers such as Nokia and Huawei next week.

The software uses its own artificial intelligence to optimize chip performance, heat generation and device efficiency. The work is the result of a group of former Samsung, Microsoft and HCL Technologies employees led by Professor Amit Singh of the Essex School of Computer Science and Electronic Engineering.

Could an app reduce battery consumption on cell phones and other devices? (Image: Reproduction/Argonne National Laboratory)

In addition to optimizing batteries, the EOptomizer promises to reduce electrical energy consumption, as it requires fewer kilowatts to charge the devices. The app is expected to help the telephone industry in general, including reducing carbon emissions and increasing the durability of cell phones.

Another foreseen use is in the segment of tablets, cars, smart refrigerators and notebook batteries. In practice, any device that has an internal battery (and high consumption due to illuminated displays) can benefit, since the premise is to expand the life of energy tanks.

The AI ​​notices the change in the refresh rate of the app’s screens in use and automatically tries to find the best operating frequency of the CPU and GPU processors — a necessary balance to reduce the device’s temperature without compromising performance too much. In this way, the device would spend much less energy when you are reading a PDF than when playing a game with state-of-the-art graphics.

Revolution for batteries?

The EOptomizer will be officially presented to the world at Robinson College, Cambridge, in an event scheduled for the 11th of July. The researchers say they are very excited to show the results of their work to some of the biggest companies in the world.

“We hope this app will help improve everyone’s lives, save money and help save the environment. This will be the first step in what we hope will be a journey that will see our app in the hands of consumers around the world,” explained Singh. .

With 50 billion devices expected by 2025, the EOptomizer has immense potential to help improve the planet’s batteries. The question is whether an app would be able to optimize the use of energy by cell phones, since not even hardware devices have been able to do this so effectively. The answer should come after next week’s event.

