Approved project that will ZERO IPVA for motorcycles; see how it will work

O federal Senate approved this Wednesday, 6th, the measure that allows to reset the rates of the Tax on Motor Vehicle Ownership (IPVA) of motorcycles up to 170 cc. As it is a draft resolution of the House itself, the proposal does not need to be voted on in the Chamber of Deputies or be sanctioned by President Jair Bolsonaro (PL). Therefore, the enactment of the text can be done directly.

“Once approved by the Senate, the states and the Federal District will be responsible for the rate, which will have as a floor the zero rate of the pre-fixed terms”, explained the author of the proposal.

Floor for the IPVA

Authored by Senator Chico Rodrigues (União Brasil-RR), the draft resolution seeks to establish a kind of “floor for IPVA” about these vehicles. Considering that each state determines its own rate, the newly approved measure will not be mandatory and will act more as a guideline on the amount to be charged.

At first, the initial text determined that the IPVA rate was 0% for all two-wheel vehicles with up to 150 cylinders. However, the proposal’s rapporteur, Senator Mecias de Jesus (Republicans-RR), accepted two amendments suggested by parliamentarians so that the reduction could also be extended to motorcycles up to 170 cc.

Justification for reduction

Senator Chico Rodrigues, in his justification for approving the project, claimed that motorcycles are an important working tool for thousands of Brazilians, especially those with lower purchasing power.

Data presented by the parliamentarian show that 48% of people who buy motorcycles are in classes D and E, equivalent to 35% of the Brazilian population.

Rodrigues also spoke in the text about low-capacity motorcycles, which are seen in large numbers on the country’s streets, and correspond to 80% of two-wheel vehicles licensed between 2015 and 2020. Therefore, the expectation is that measure will be of great value to these drivers if adopted by the states of the federation.