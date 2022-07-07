Arruda’s return to the race shuffles the scenario and the dispute for the GDF becomes more uncertain

posted on 07/07/2022 05:53 / updated on 07/07/2022 05:54



Arruda obtained an injunction that suspends the effects of convictions imposed by the TJDFT in administrative improbity actions that kept him ineligible. – (credit: Ed Alves/CB/DA Press)

A decision by the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins, on Wednesday night (7/6), returned to José Roberto Arruda (PL) the right to contest elections. For months, the former governor has been on the streets, at events in support of the women’s pre-campaign, federal deputy Flávia Arruda (PL-DF), pre-candidate for the Senate. But now he will be able to organize his own return to the race, after suffering three elections without legal conditions to run.

The return of the former governor of the Federal District to the race changes the political scene of the federal capital. Upon learning about the decision that returned Arruda’s political rights, former governor Rodrigo Rollemberg (PSB) told Mail that the moment is for the opposition parties to governor Ibaneis Rocha (MDB) to think of a new strategy for the elections.

Today, the scenario is for at least three candidates for the government of the Federal District from the base of former President Lula (PT): that of Leandro Grass, who represents the PT-PV-PCdoB federation; Keka Bagno, from the PSol-Rede federation; and Rafael Parente, from PSB. “If we don’t unite, we could be out of the second round, in which there is a chance of being disputed by Ibaneis and Arruda”, bets Rollemberg.

In addition to these, there is the pre-candidacy of senator Leila Barros (PDT) for the government, as a platform in the DF for the presidential candidate Ciro Gomes (PDT). On the center-right, there are two names in the running: Senators José Antônio Reguffe (União-DF) and Izalci Lucas (PSDB-DF).

Lula’s base parties have been talking, but an alliance is increasingly difficult, because the PSB does not accept to nominate Grass’s deputy, and he, in turn, consolidated himself as the name of the PT-PV-PCdoB federation.

In the PSol-Rede federation, there is an understanding that the parties must launch their own candidacy in various units of the Federation, as a way of strengthening the names in the dispute for federal and district deputy. Therefore, Keka will hardly stop being a candidate.

In Reguffe’s group, there is a front with several parties — União, Podemos, Novo, PSC and Cidadania —, which is in dispute in the federation with the PSDB. The Union is committed to Reguffe to run for government, but, internally, there are advocates of an alliance with Arruda if the former governor is a candidate for Buriti.

An eventual candidacy of Arruda will provoke a split in the base of Ibaneis, starting with the ticket for the Senate. The DF governor intended to make an alliance with the PL, for a one-two with Flávia Arruda (PL), a pre-candidate for the Senate. But the ex-governor’s eligibility changes this scenario.

Arruda, however, can opt for a quieter path, as a candidate for federal deputy in the base of Ibaneis Rocha. In that case, he would have a high vote, judging by what the polls indicate, and he could still pull one or two deputies to the PL bench.

Decision opens possibilities for Arruda

Arruda obtained an injunction from the president of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ), Humberto Martins, which suspends the effects of convictions imposed by the Court of Justice of the Federal District and Territories, in administrative improbity actions that kept him ineligible.













In the recess of the Judiciary, Martins considered the arguments of Arruda’s lawyers, Paulo Emílio Catta Preta and Willer Tomaz, that the ex-governor’s right is evident by what establishes the new Law of Administrative Improbity, which came into force last year, and makes convictions prescribed. The decisions are from 2014 and, therefore, exceeded the deadline for punishments.

Arruda’s defense established a strategy for his arguments to prevail. They believed that, as this is a topic of national debate, only the higher courts would have the sensitivity to the issue that affects elections across the country.

With the new Misconduct Law, all appeals that were processed in the STJ of politicians convicted in several states were returned to the Courts of Justice of origin for reassessment, when the Federal Supreme Court (STF) reaches an understanding on the application of the new law in cases already analyzed and with convictions.

retroactivity

There is a peaceful understanding that, in criminal proceedings, the law always retroacts to benefit the defendant. But, as the improbities are processed in the civil sphere, there are divergent positions.

There are, however, STF decisions in which the ministers considered that, as administrative improbity actions result in loss of rights, such as ineligibility and impossibility of signing contracts with the public administration, they should have the same framework as criminal ones.

This doubt will be resolved in a judgment set by the president of the STF, Luiz Fux, for August 3, when the matter will be decided with general repercussion, under the rapporteurship of Minister Alexandre de Moraes. All improbity proceedings are on hold pending this decision. If ministers understand that the new rules can be applied in cases already analyzed, many politicians and public administrators could have their sentences annulled.

This is the case, for example, of the president of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), convicted in the second instance for administrative improbity and unable to run for a new term without applying the new rules of the Misconduct Law.

Suspensive effect

Even before the judgment of the general repercussion, the STF begins to decide in the sense claimed by Arruda’s lawyers. Last Friday, Minister Nunes Marques granted an injunction that benefited former deputy Roney Nemer (PP-DF), sentenced under the same conditions as Arruda.

Nunes Marques granted suspensive effect to the convictions against Nemer, who is represented in the appeal by the office of the former Minister of Justice and lawyer for former President Dilma Rousseff, José Eduardo Cardozo. The understanding in this case was also the retroactivity of the new Administrative Improbity Law.

This decision was presented as one of the arguments by Arruda’s lawyers, as well as the inclusion on the agenda of the trial of the issue of general repercussion for August 3rd. The date was not chosen by chance. Fux guided the deliberation two days before the deadline for the holding of party conventions that will define alliances and candidacies. Whoever is able can compete.

Arruda would have that date as the deadline. But he obtained an injunction from Minister Humberto Martins that gives him time off to build the alliances necessary for a government candidacy. The former governor says he still doesn’t know if he will really enter the race for the Buriti Palace or if he will run for a term in Congress.

Anyone who knows Arruda bets that he dreams of running for government. But the former governor, who left office in February 2010, has a domestic issue to settle. Flávia Arruda conquered space in politics in the absence of her husband. She grew up, reached the Presidency of the Mixed Budget Commission of the Congress and walked her way in national politics as well as Chief Minister of the Government Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic.

Leads polls as a pre-candidate for the Senate. Now she will have political difficulties to run for the eight-year term if Arruda, with whom she has two daughters, runs for governor of the Federal District. Before looking for the parties in search of alliances, the couple needs to define the directions. Flávia can run for a new term of federal deputy if Arruda chooses the government. Or the former governor can return through the Chamber and Flávia can continue her campaign for the Senate.

criminals

The Arruda wave began about three weeks ago when Minister André Mendonça, of the STF, annulled the criminal convictions of the former governor and sent the cases to the Electoral Court, following an understanding that has prevailed for several politicians.

The lawyers took for granted a decision favorable to Arruda, as a matter of time. They even bet on registering the candidacy to fight for eligibility in the Electoral Justice bodies. With the decision of the president of the STJ, Arruda will have more peace of mind to work on his plans.



