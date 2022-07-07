Asteroid 2022 NF will pass close to Earth this Wednesday (6): learn how to watch

Do you have any appointments for this afternoon (6)? If not, we can suggest that you watch the passage of asteroid 2022 NF, which will be broadcast virtually by the project. Virtual Telescope (“Virtual Telescope” in the literal translation) from 17:00, Brasília time?

At that time, 2022 NF will be about 90,000 kilometers (km) away from our planet – in practical terms, just over 20% of our distance to the Moon. In astronomical terms, this is pretty close, but still pretty safe. You can follow the event through the video player below, or directly access the project’s YouTube channel.

Within its measurements, the asteroid is not considered “potentially harmful” (PHA, in the metric acronym used by NASA): at its greatest longitude, it is somewhere between 5.5 and 12.5 meters (m). For comparison purposes, a common bus in the city of São Paulo, for example, is between 12 and 15 m, depending on the vehicle.

The acronym “PHA” stands for “Potentially Hazardous Object”, whose translation you saw in the paragraph above. Basically, an asteroid enters this classification if it meets two minimum criteria: minimum distance of 4.6 km from our position; and minimum size of 140 m.

In other words: 2022 NF is within the minimum average distance, but it is much smaller in proportions to worry the space agency, which is currently researching various forms of planetary defense precisely for objects of the type that may pose some risk to us.

If you’re the lucky owner of a telescope or binoculars, you might be able to spot the asteroid without needing the live stream, although it probably won’t present itself very distinguishable to you.

Anyway, it serves as another program of the astronomical calendar of July, which is well packed with events, it’s good to remember.

