Atltico x Emelec: fan reports assault and aggression after game in Mineiro

photo: Pedro Souza/Atltico 56,421 fans watched Atltico’s victory in Mineiro Atltico’s 1-0 victory over Emelec, in the round of 16 of the Copa Libertadores, on Tuesday night (5th), did not only leave good memories for Alvinegro fans. Bira Marinho, 50, who went to Mineiro with his 7-year-old son, reported having been robbed and assaulted on his way out of the stadium after the game.

in contact with the supersportsBira, who is a journalist, says that the event occurred when he was leaving one of the esplanade bathrooms.

He says he was attacked by “six or seven” people, who surrounded him, knocked him down, beat him and pulled the chains he was using. When he managed to get up, the attackers had already fled.

“When I returned from the bathroom, hand in hand with my son, I was attacked from behind. I always wear three little chains, two gold and one silver. They pulled my little chain, broke it, threw me on the floor, punched me. in my head. It all happened very quickly”, said Bira.

“By the time I got up for the third time to run, I was kicked again. When I looked to the side, there was no one else, who was kicking me, thug. I couldn’t see the faces of any of them. I hurt my knees, my hand right, my left arm,” he explained. When he published the story on social media, he received the support of many fans, including those from Cruzeiro, who posted similar reports or said they had witnessed robberies on the Esplanade of Mineiro on match days. It’s the result of the aggressions. It’s all cool, no @Mineirao ? At the @MinasArena ? pic.twitter.com/jqjYzOuNy6 %u2014 Bira Marinho (@biramarinho) July 6, 2022

Miner’s denunciation and positioning

Bira said that she has not yet registered a police report as she is recovering from the attacks. She assured that she will make the BO and that she intends to sue the person responsible for managing the stadium, Minas Arena.

“I’m probably going to go to court against Minas Arena. Not because of the loss of the chains, the biggest pain is looking at his son, seeing the despair, the sadness he was left with, the trauma it caused him”, lamented the fan.

In a statement, the Mineiro regretted the case and two other incidents of theft. He asked the fans to register the facts with the police and pointed out that the 549 security guards present at this Tuesday’s game do not have a military presence.

See, in full, the Mineiro’s note: