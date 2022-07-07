ballot may be worth more than the printed number; see which

There are real notes that are worth much more than the number printed on them. This is the case with R$100 notes that can be sold for R$4,500 or R$1 coins that can sell for R$8,000.

But what gives such a high value to these items? O UOL talked to collectors and specialists in this art, called numismatics, who are responsible for estimating the value that each coin or banknote can have.

Among the factors that influence the price of a note are:

rarity

conservation

possible printing errors

Old banknotes do not always have a high value, as in some cases it is possible to find several of them in the hands of collectors.

Rarity

According to journalist André Rigue, collector of rare banknotes and coins, to know the value of a banknote, it is first necessary to observe its circulation. “A model with a low print run will automatically have a high value in the collection, because it will be harder to find”, he explains.

“There is a R$5 banknote, for example, which the series begins with CJ, signed by Minister Henrique Meirelles and the president of the Central Bank, Alexandre Tombini. It had a low impression, around 400 thousand units, and that is why costs about R$300 for the collector.”

Rare banknotes: R$5 banknote, signed by Henrique Meirelles and Alexandre Tombini, valued at R$300 Image: André Rigue/Personal Archive

Another example is a R$20 bill that can be sold for up to R$400. The series begins with the letters CD, and the bill has signatures by Alexandre Tombini and former minister Joaquim Levy. The circulation was only 240 thousand banknotes.

A common banknote has 30 million to 100 million copies.

Rare banknotes: R$20 banknote, signed by Joaquim Levy and Alexandre Tombini, CD letters, valued at R$400 Image: André Rigue/Personal Archive

quality and conservation

Another important point for the appreciation of coins is the quality of conservation. According to collector Lucas Sampaio, there is a term widely used in numismatics for well-preserved banknotes and banknotes.

“When the bill is cute, the way it came out of the bank, we call it ‘print flower’. Within the collection catalog, it will receive the maximum value. If the bill is dirty, torn, beat up, it loses considerable value”, says the IT analyst

Time

Anyone who thinks that an old coin will necessarily have a high market value is wrong.

According to André Rigue, printed banknotes from the middle of the last century to the present day depend more on the state of conservation, the print run and possible printing errors to have a good value for the collector.

“There are many common banknotes of 1 or 2 cruzeiros, from the 1950s. Time is not a factor that necessarily influences. Obviously, the older ones, from the réis period (between 1500 and 1942) are more valuable. time, but because they automatically had a low print run”, he says.

Printing or minting error

If rarity is a factor that influences the value of a coin in numismatics, misprinted banknotes and coins become even more valuable.

For example, the R$100 bill worth up to R$4,500 was printed without the phrase “God be praised”. These are banknotes signed by the then minister Rubens Ricupero and by the president of the Central Bank at the time, Pedro Malan, of the series 1199, 1200 and 1201.

The R$1 coin that is being bought by collectors for up to R$8,000 is a bifacial coin, that is, it has the same stamp on both sides. In addition, it is a commemorative edition of the Olympic Games in Rio de Janeiro, which makes the coin even rarer.

According to the Brazilian Numismatic Society, minting errors (engraving prints) are the most sought after by collectors. Some of them are:

Cracked cleat, when there is a slight crack in the coin;

Cracked cleat, when there is a crack that goes from end to end of the coin;

Broken stamp, when part of the coin stamp does not appear;

Clogged wedge, when the print is weak;

Multiple mintings, when the pattern is repeated and has a shadowed or unrecognizable effect

“There are several types of error. When printing banknotes, for example, it may come out out of place and have a white margin on one of the sides. It may have a printing failure and come out worthless. It may have a cutting error. others in which the edge of the ballot is seamed with a fold, and the ballot comes out larger than it should”, lists Lucas Sampaio.

Rare banknotes: BRL 5 banknote with cut error, valued at BRL 300 Image: André Rigue/Personal Archive

André Rigue recalls the commemorative R$10 polymer banknote, which had two models printed in error. “All of them should be from the AB series, but some rare ones came out with the letters AA or the letters AC. There’s also a R$50 banknote that, instead of having a number, came out with a bar code”, he says.

Rare banknotes: R$50 banknote with an error in the numbering is worth about R$1,000 Image: André Rigue/Personal Archive

How to know the value of a valuable coin or note?

If you have found old banknotes at home, collectors recommend that you look for a numismatics specialist to evaluate the collection.

Another option is to look for official catalogs that can be found in bookstores. Among them are the “Catálogo Vieira Cédulas Brasileiras” and “Bentes Official Book of Brazilian Coins 1500 – 2022”.

You can also search for videos on the internet of collectors that explain which models are the rarest and how to identify them.