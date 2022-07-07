Banco do Brasil: app has instability this Thursday – 07/07/2022 – Mercado

The Banco do Brasil app showed instability this Thursday (7) in several cities in Brazil, according to the website Downdetector, which records complaints about online services. On Twitter, users of the app also share their reports. According to BB, the flaw is not related to a hacker attack.

At 11:42 am, there was a peak of 985 complaints, and among the problems reported, 71% were related to internet banking login and 23% to mobile application login. The rest referred to internet banking operations.

In the comments of Downdetector, users report their dissatisfaction with the BB app, stating that they cannot make operations with Pix and have problems with digital biometrics.

When accessing the application, the user encounters messages like “Failed to Initialize Authentication [012.4]” or “There was a problem connecting to our app, please try again later. We are working so that you can use the BB app as soon as possible.”

According to Downdetector, complaints are concentrated in the cities of São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Fortaleza, Brasília, Salvador, Curitiba and Porto Alegre.

On Twitter, netizens shared their dissatisfaction with the app’s flaws and exchanged experiences to know if they had not been victims of some kind of scam.

Also through the platform, Banco do Brasil stated: “we have a partial unavailability on the BB App and internet, but it is already being regularized”. And it asked users to try to do operations again later.

wanted by Sheet, the bank said that the app is showing momentary intermittence for some customers, but that it is already working to normalize access to the app as soon as possible.

According to BB, all its other service channels continue to operate normally, via the internet, WhatsApp, call center, self-service terminals and branches.