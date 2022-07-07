Basic basket price rose up to 26% in 12 months, points out Dieese | Economy

The price of the basic food basket rose in June in nine of the 17 capitals surveyed by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The biggest increase was registered in Fortaleza, of 4.54% in relation to May, followed by Natal (4.33%) and João Pessoa (3.36%).

In 12 months, the price of the basket rose up to 26.54% – high recorded in Recife. In this comparison, there was a double-digit increase in all capitals, with the lowest in Vitória, 13.34%.

There was a rise in all capitals also in the year, highlighting the changes in Natal (15.53%), Aracaju (15.03%), Recife (15.02%) and João Pessoa (14.86%). .

Long-life milk, a staple food item, rose 20.97% in 12 months

Value of the basket in the capitals

In reais, São Paulo continues to have the most expensive food basket among the capitals surveyed, despite the 0.12% drop from May to June. Then come the baskets from Florianópolis (R$760.41), Porto Alegre (R$754.19) and Rio de Janeiro (R$733.14).

The lowest average values ​​were registered in Aracaju (R$ 549.91), Salvador (R$ 580.82) and João Pessoa (R$ 586.73).

Basic basket X minimum wage

Dieese’s research also points out that workers who receive the minimum wage spend up to 69.31% of their income on the value of the basic food basket, a percentage registered in São Paulo. In Aracaju alone, basic food items cost less than half the minimum wage, but by very little: in the Sergipe capital, the basket costs 49.05% of the minimum income.