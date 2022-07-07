Basic basket price rose up to 26% in 12 months, points out Dieese | Economy

The price of the basic food basket rose in June in nine of the 17 capitals surveyed by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The biggest increase was registered in Fortaleza, of 4.54% in relation to May, followed by Natal (4.33%) and João Pessoa (3.36%).
In 12 months, the price of the basket rose up to 26.54% – high recorded in Recife. In this comparison, there was a double-digit increase in all capitals, with the lowest in Vitória, 13.34%.
There was a rise in all capitals also in the year, highlighting the changes in Natal (15.53%), Aracaju (15.03%), Recife (15.02%) and João Pessoa (14.86%). .
Long-life milk, a staple food item, rose 20.97% in 12 months
Value of the basket in the capitals
In reais, São Paulo continues to have the most expensive food basket among the capitals surveyed, despite the 0.12% drop from May to June. Then come the baskets from Florianópolis (R$760.41), Porto Alegre (R$754.19) and Rio de Janeiro (R$733.14).
The lowest average values were registered in Aracaju (R$ 549.91), Salvador (R$ 580.82) and João Pessoa (R$ 586.73).
Basic basket X minimum wage
Dieese’s research also points out that workers who receive the minimum wage spend up to 69.31% of their income on the value of the basic food basket, a percentage registered in São Paulo. In Aracaju alone, basic food items cost less than half the minimum wage, but by very little: in the Sergipe capital, the basket costs 49.05% of the minimum income.
Based on the most expensive basket, that of São Paulo, the entity estimated that the value of the minimum wage necessary to meet the needs of the worker and his family should be R$ 6,527.67, or 5.39 times the minimum of R$ $1,212.00.