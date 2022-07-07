Basic basket price rose up to 26% in 12 months, points out Dieese | Economy

Yadunandan Singh 2 hours ago Business Comments Off on Basic basket price rose up to 26% in 12 months, points out Dieese | Economy 2 Views

The price of the basic food basket rose in June in nine of the 17 capitals surveyed by the Inter-Union Department of Statistics and Socioeconomic Studies (Dieese). The biggest increase was registered in Fortaleza, of 4.54% in relation to May, followed by Natal (4.33%) and João Pessoa (3.36%).

In 12 months, the price of the basket rose up to 26.54% – high recorded in Recife. In this comparison, there was a double-digit increase in all capitals, with the lowest in Vitória, 13.34%.

There was a rise in all capitals also in the year, highlighting the changes in Natal (15.53%), Aracaju (15.03%), Recife (15.02%) and João Pessoa (14.86%). .

Long-life milk, a staple food item, rose 20.97% in 12 months

Long-life milk, a staple food item, rose 20.97% in 12 months

Value of the basket in the capitals

In reais, São Paulo continues to have the most expensive food basket among the capitals surveyed, despite the 0.12% drop from May to June. Then come the baskets from Florianópolis (R$760.41), Porto Alegre (R$754.19) and Rio de Janeiro (R$733.14).

The lowest average values ​​were registered in Aracaju (R$ 549.91), Salvador (R$ 580.82) and João Pessoa (R$ 586.73).

Basic basket X minimum wage

Dieese’s research also points out that workers who receive the minimum wage spend up to 69.31% of their income on the value of the basic food basket, a percentage registered in São Paulo. In Aracaju alone, basic food items cost less than half the minimum wage, but by very little: in the Sergipe capital, the basket costs 49.05% of the minimum income.

Based on the most expensive basket, that of São Paulo, the entity estimated that the value of the minimum wage necessary to meet the needs of the worker and his family should be R$ 6,527.67, or 5.39 times the minimum of R$ $1,212.00.

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

What explains the new series of mass layoffs in the innovation sector

Loft Installation //Disclosure At least for now, mass layoffs at startups seem to hold steady …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved