Belo Horizonte has gasoline below R$6: check stations – Rádio Itatiaia

The reduction of ICMS on fuel, approved by the National Congress last month, has already been reflected in the final price of fuel in Belo Horizonte. In research done by Itatiaia This Wednesday (6), gasoline was found at R$ 5.97 at a gas station on Avenida Tereza Cristina, in the Carlos Prates neighborhood, in the Northwest region of BH.
Check the price of fuel in different regions of the capital:
Northwest
Shell Post – Avenida Tereza Cristina, 1000 – Carlos Prates
Regular gasoline: BRL 5.97
Ethanol: BRL 4.64
Damascus Post – Avenida Dom Pedro II, 1125 – Carlos Prates
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.15
Ethanol: BRL 4.59
Petrobras – Avenida Américo Vespucci, 501 – Aparecida, Belo Horizonte
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.69
Ethanol: BRL 4.69
South Center
Shell Post – Rua dos Tupis, 1774 – Barro Preto.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.64
Ethanol: BRL 4.64
CJ Post – Avenida Prudente de Morais, 581 – Cidade Jardim
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.97
Ethanol: BRL 4.87
Petrobras Post – Rua Rio Grande do Norte, 1204 – Savassi.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.52
Ethanol: BRL 4.97
North
Posto Geraes – Avenida. Gastão Demétrio Maia, 140 – Floramar.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.19
Ethanol: BRL 4.69
New sale
Gabi Post – Petrobras BR – Avenida Vilarinho, 2220 – Venda Nova.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.59
Ethanol: BRL 4.64
Pampulha
Itatiaia Post – Avenida Prof. Clóvis Salgado, 1865 – Bandeirantes.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.39
Ethanol: BRL 4.59
Petrobras Post – Avenida Portugal, 4611 – Itapoã.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.39
Ethanol: BRL 4.64
Posto Entrada Mandatória Ltda – Avenida Portugal, 4260 – Jardim Atlântico.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.39
Ethanol: BRL 4.64
Petrobrás Post – Rua Érico Veríssimo, 1685 – Santa Monica.
Regular gasoline: BRL 6.69
Ethanol: BRL 4.69