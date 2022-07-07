Benedetto’s wife makes “philosophical” post against critics after Boca’s elimination from Corinthians

Darío Benedetto was one of the names in the classification of Corinthians against Boca Juniors, last Tuesday night, in Bombonera, in the quarterfinals of Libertadores. In addition to having missed a penalty in normal time that could have given the place to the Argentines, he also wasted his penalty in the final penalties.

appointed as the main villain by the Argentine presshe was still exposed by coach Sebastián Battaglia, who said that he who asked to take the fifth penalty. In addition, Pipa, as he is known, was the protagonist of several memes, including the official Corinthians page.

Who did not like this scenario at all was Benedetto’s wife, Noelia Pons, who posted three stories on her personal Instagram and vented, in a somewhat philosophical way, against those who are criticizing her husband, shooting at structural problems caused by the serious crisis that Argentina is going through.

“How badly used you are. Politicians are barely in this country and nobody says anything. Education is bad. The economy, insecurity, gender violence. pymes (small and medium enterprises in Argentina), the unemployed, the population that is hungry and more and more people are falling into poverty. Because everything goes up, except our (banking) balance,” she wrote.

Benedetto has one of the highest salaries of the cast xeneize and returned to the team this season to try to help the team win the Libertadores, which hasn’t come since 2007.

On the other hand, Timão managed to hold the 0-0 in normal time, passed on penalties, with two defenses by Cássio, and returned to the quarterfinals of Libertadores after ten years.

Leave your comment