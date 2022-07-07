Best-selling cars: VW Gol surprises in June 2022

The National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) released this Tuesday (5) the ranking of the best-selling cars in the country. 133,578 vehicles were sold, compared to 133,298 in June last year.
However, compared to last May, there was a drop of 4.21%. Year-to-date (January to June), the scenario is also negative: sales total 683,173 units, 15.04% less than recorded in the same period last year (804,141).
Fall
Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles fell by 12.7% in June, compared to June last year. Compared to May, the decline was 10.16%. Year-to-date, the decline reached 16.89% compared to the same period in 2021.
Truck sales increased in June with sales being 5.27% higher than in May. But compared to June last year, there was a drop of 2.10%. Year-to-date, the decline was 1.22%.
Motorcycles had an increase in sales of 13.27% in June compared to June 2021. Compared to May 2022, there was a drop of 9.37%. Year-to-date, the sale of motorcycles increased by 23.07%.
Gol is leader among the best-selling cars
The surprise of the month of June was the Volkswagen Gol: also considering the light commercial vehicles, the model was in second position, behind the Fiat Strada. However, among passenger cars, the hatch was the most sold, with 9,435 units registered. It is worth noting, however, that in the accumulated result over the first six months of 2022, the compact is only in 11th place.
|market position
|Model
|license plates
|1st
|Volkswagen Gol
|9,435
|2nd
|Hyundai HB20
|7,938
|3rd
|Volkswagen T-Cross
|6,309
|4th
|Jeep Compass
|6,104
|5th
|Fiat Cronos
|6,047
|6th
|Hyundai Crete
|5,924
|7th
|Chevrolet Tracker
|5,312
|8th
|Renault Kwid
|5,043
|9th
|Fiat Pulse
|4,839
|10th
|Fiat Mobi
|4,725
|11th
|Peugeot 208
|4,349
|12th
|Nissan Kicks
|4,315
|13th
|Jeep Renegade
|4,123
|14th
|Chevrolet Onix
|3,949
|15th
|Toyota Corolla Cross
|3,920
|16th
|Chevrolet Onix Plus
|3,874
|17th
|Toyota Corolla
|3,834
|18th
|Citroen C4 Cactus
|3,664
|19th
|Volkswagen Voyage
|3,603
|20th
|Fiat Argo
|3,097
light commercials
Among light commercials, the sales ranking is not new. Fiat Strada remains the best-selling model, followed by Toro. The Toyota Hilux, the leader among medium-sized trucks, comes in third overall.
|market position
|Model
|license plates
|1st
|Fiat Strada
|9,840
|2nd
|Fiat Toro
|4,481
|3rd
|Toyota Hilux
|3,845
|4th
|Chevrolet S10
|2,965
|5th
|Mitsubishi L200
|1,654
|6th
|Fiat Fiorino
|1,572
|7th
|Ford Ranger
|1,335
|8th
|Renault Oroch
|931
|9th
|Nissan Frontier
|792
|10th
|Volkswagen Sloop
|755
|11th
|Renault Master
|663
|12th
|Renault Kangoo
|393
|13th
|Peugeot Expert
|339
|14th
|Citroen Jumpy
|278
|15th
|Ford Maverick
|243
|16th
|Kia K2500
|230
|17th
|Iveco Daily 35-150
|164
|18th
|Volkswagen Express
|154
|19th
|Ram 3500
|151
|20th
|Ram 1500
|150
VRUM has already tested the new Fiat Strada: watch the video!
*With information from Agência Brasil