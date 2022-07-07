Best-selling cars: VW Gol surprises in June 2022

The National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) released this Tuesday (5) the ranking of the best-selling cars in the country. 133,578 vehicles were sold, compared to 133,298 in June last year.

However, compared to last May, there was a drop of 4.21%. Year-to-date (January to June), the scenario is also negative: sales total 683,173 units, 15.04% less than recorded in the same period last year (804,141).

Fall

Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles fell by 12.7% in June, compared to June last year. Compared to May, the decline was 10.16%. Year-to-date, the decline reached 16.89% compared to the same period in 2021.

Truck sales increased in June with sales being 5.27% higher than in May. But compared to June last year, there was a drop of 2.10%. Year-to-date, the decline was 1.22%.

Motorcycles had an increase in sales of 13.27% in June compared to June 2021. Compared to May 2022, there was a drop of 9.37%. Year-to-date, the sale of motorcycles increased by 23.07%.

Gol is leader among the best-selling cars

The surprise of the month of June was the Volkswagen Gol: also considering the light commercial vehicles, the model was in second position, behind the Fiat Strada. However, among passenger cars, the hatch was the most sold, with 9,435 units registered. It is worth noting, however, that in the accumulated result over the first six months of 2022, the compact is only in 11th place.

market position Model license plates 1st Volkswagen Gol 9,435 2nd Hyundai HB20 7,938 3rd Volkswagen T-Cross 6,309 4th Jeep Compass 6,104 5th Fiat Cronos 6,047 6th Hyundai Crete 5,924 7th Chevrolet Tracker 5,312 8th Renault Kwid 5,043 9th Fiat Pulse 4,839 10th Fiat Mobi 4,725 11th Peugeot 208 4,349 12th Nissan Kicks 4,315 13th Jeep Renegade 4,123 14th Chevrolet Onix 3,949 15th Toyota Corolla Cross 3,920 16th Chevrolet Onix Plus 3,874 17th Toyota Corolla 3,834 18th Citroen C4 Cactus 3,664 19th Volkswagen Voyage 3,603 20th Fiat Argo 3,097

light commercials

Fiat Strada is the market leader in accumulated sales over the first half of 2022

Among light commercials, the sales ranking is not new. Fiat Strada remains the best-selling model, followed by Toro. The Toyota Hilux, the leader among medium-sized trucks, comes in third overall.

market position Model license plates 1st Fiat Strada 9,840 2nd Fiat Toro 4,481 3rd Toyota Hilux 3,845 4th Chevrolet S10 2,965 5th Mitsubishi L200 1,654 6th Fiat Fiorino 1,572 7th Ford Ranger 1,335 8th Renault Oroch 931 9th Nissan Frontier 792 10th Volkswagen Sloop 755 11th Renault Master 663 12th Renault Kangoo 393 13th Peugeot Expert 339 14th Citroen Jumpy 278 15th Ford Maverick 243 16th Kia K2500 230 17th Iveco Daily 35-150 164 18th Volkswagen Express 154 19th Ram 3500 151 20th Ram 1500 150

VRUM has already tested the new Fiat Strada: watch the video!

*With information from Agência Brasil