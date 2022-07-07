Best-selling cars: VW Gol surprises in June 2022

Volkswagen Gol G5 red from the front moving on the road

Volkswagen’s Hatch performed well in June 2022
Photo: Volkswagen/Disclosure

The National Federation of Automotive Vehicle Distribution (Fenabrave) released this Tuesday (5) the ranking of the best-selling cars in the country. 133,578 vehicles were sold, compared to 133,298 in June last year.

However, compared to last May, there was a drop of 4.21%. Year-to-date (January to June), the scenario is also negative: sales total 683,173 units, 15.04% less than recorded in the same period last year (804,141).

Fall

Sales of automobiles and light commercial vehicles fell by 12.7% in June, compared to June last year. Compared to May, the decline was 10.16%. Year-to-date, the decline reached 16.89% compared to the same period in 2021.

Truck sales increased in June with sales being 5.27% higher than in May. But compared to June last year, there was a drop of 2.10%. Year-to-date, the decline was 1.22%.

Motorcycles had an increase in sales of 13.27% in June compared to June 2021. Compared to May 2022, there was a drop of 9.37%. Year-to-date, the sale of motorcycles increased by 23.07%.

Gol is leader among the best-selling cars

The surprise of the month of June was the Volkswagen Gol: also considering the light commercial vehicles, the model was in second position, behind the Fiat Strada. However, among passenger cars, the hatch was the most sold, with 9,435 units registered. It is worth noting, however, that in the accumulated result over the first six months of 2022, the compact is only in 11th place.

market positionModellicense plates
1stVolkswagen Gol9,435
2ndHyundai HB207,938
3rdVolkswagen T-Cross6,309
4thJeep Compass6,104
5thFiat Cronos6,047
6thHyundai Crete5,924
7thChevrolet Tracker5,312
8thRenault Kwid5,043
9thFiat Pulse4,839
10thFiat Mobi4,725
11thPeugeot 2084,349
12thNissan Kicks4,315
13thJeep Renegade4,123
14thChevrolet Onix3,949
15thToyota Corolla Cross3,920
16thChevrolet Onix Plus3,874
17thToyota Corolla3,834
18thCitroen C4 Cactus3,664
19thVolkswagen Voyage3,603
20thFiat Argo3,097

light commercials

Fiat Strada Volcano Silver Pickup Front Double Cab
Fiat Strada is the market leader in accumulated sales over the first half of 2022

Among light commercials, the sales ranking is not new. Fiat Strada remains the best-selling model, followed by Toro. The Toyota Hilux, the leader among medium-sized trucks, comes in third overall.

market positionModellicense plates
1stFiat Strada9,840
2ndFiat Toro4,481
3rdToyota Hilux3,845
4thChevrolet S102,965
5thMitsubishi L2001,654
6thFiat Fiorino1,572
7thFord Ranger1,335
8thRenault Oroch931
9thNissan Frontier792
10thVolkswagen Sloop755
11thRenault Master663
12thRenault Kangoo393
13thPeugeot Expert339
14thCitroen Jumpy278
15thFord Maverick243
16thKia K2500230
17thIveco Daily 35-150164
18thVolkswagen Express154
19thRam 3500151
20thRam 1500150

VRUM has already tested the new Fiat Strada: watch the video!

*With information from Agência Brasil

