‘Beyond Illusion’: Iolanda finds folder with evidence against Joaquim | come around

07 Jul Thursday

Isadora is distressed by Joaquim’s request. Iolanda discovers that Rafael Antunes spoke to Joaquim and fears retaliation from the villain. Lorenzo asks Leticia to marry him. Bento decides to write a letter to let him know that he intends to return to Brazil. Inácio discovers the hole in the radio bills. Arminda assumes the relationship with Inácio, and Constantino is furious. Olivia asks Matias for advice on law. Joaquim is furious when he sees Davi showing Isadora a studio to rent. Leonidas and Heloísa meet Bartolomeu and Anastácia in Rio de Janeiro. Iolanda finds the folder with the documents against Joaquim in Heloísa’s room. Joaquim pays a boy to harass Isadora, at the moment when Davi leaves her alone in the studio.

