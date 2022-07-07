‘Beyond Illusion’: Iolanda finds folder with evidence against Joaquim | come around

Iolanda (Duda Brack) has become Joaquim’s (Danilo Mesquita) lover, but she won’t think twice when she has the opportunity to hold an asset against him. At the Thursday, 7/7 chapterfrom “Beyond Illusion”, the actress will find the folder with the documents that prove that Joaquim stole the weaving.
Iolanda will enter through the window of the house and see a chest, which she can open with scissors. No sooner said than done. The papers that David asked Heloísa to keep and the false ID with the name of Fátima will be inside.
“Bingo! Now both are in my hands!”, Iolanda will celebrate, referring to Davi and Joaquim.
Iolanda will not deliver documents to Joaquim in ‘Beyond Illusion’ — Photo: Globo
What will Yolanda do with these evidence? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
07 Jul
Thursday
Isadora is distressed by Joaquim’s request. Iolanda discovers that Rafael Antunes spoke to Joaquim and fears retaliation from the villain. Lorenzo asks Leticia to marry him. Bento decides to write a letter to let him know that he intends to return to Brazil. Inácio discovers the hole in the radio bills. Arminda assumes the relationship with Inácio, and Constantino is furious. Olivia asks Matias for advice on law. Joaquim is furious when he sees Davi showing Isadora a studio to rent. Leonidas and Heloísa meet Bartolomeu and Anastácia in Rio de Janeiro. Iolanda finds the folder with the documents against Joaquim in Heloísa’s room. Joaquim pays a boy to harass Isadora, at the moment when Davi leaves her alone in the studio.
