‘Beyond Illusion’: Isadora is attacked in her studio at the behest of Joaquim | come around

“I am willing to offer my life to make you the happiest woman in the world, to love for both of us. I swear to you, Isadora. Nothing and no one will ever hurt you again! Think carefully about my request.”
Spoiler Alert #10 Isadora will be attacked in her new studio at the behest of Joaquim
Afterwards, Joaquim will set up a plan to end Isadora’s career and thus force her to accept his marriage proposal so as not to be talked about in the city. When he finds out that Davi has rented a studio for Isadora to work, he will pay a guy to grab Dorinha and put fear in her new place of work.
Davi will rent a studio for Isadora to work as a dressmaker in 'Beyond Illusion'
Isadora will be all happy tidying up her studio, when the boy paid by Joaquim will come in already offending her.
“I saw you through the window and I recognized you right away. Wasn’t it Nelsinho’s pichilinga?”
“More respect that I’m not a pichilinga. Go away, you’re not welcome here. I don’t know you”, the girl will react.
Joaquim pays guy to scare Isadora in 'Beyond Illusion'
The man will then grab Isadora around the waist and try to forcefully kiss her!
“But I know you, sweetheart. I know you’ve passed through the hands of some and others. I just want to reserve my place in line. Come, give me a kiss.”
Isadora will scream for help:
“Stop it, let go of me, help!”
Isadora will be scared by the presence of a strange man in the studio in 'Beyond Illusion'
My God! Will Isadora be able to escape the evil element? Don’t miss the next chapters of your 6 o’clock soap opera!
07 Jul
Thursday
Isadora is distressed by Joaquim’s request. Iolanda discovers that Rafael Antunes spoke to Joaquim and fears retaliation from the villain. Lorenzo asks Leticia to marry him. Bento decides to write a letter to let him know that he intends to return to Brazil. Inácio discovers the hole in the radio bills. Arminda assumes the relationship with Inácio, and Constantino is furious. Olivia asks Matias for advice on law. Joaquim is furious when he sees Davi showing Isadora a studio to rent. Leonidas and Heloísa meet Bartolomeu and Anastácia in Rio de Janeiro. Iolanda finds the folder with the documents against Joaquim in Heloísa’s room. Joaquim pays a boy to harass Isadora, at the moment when Davi leaves her alone in the studio.
Remember when Joaquim broke up with Isadora at the behest of David:
Joaquim ends his engagement with Isadora
