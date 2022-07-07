BH, Contagem and Copasa sign agreement to clean up Pampulha – Gerais

BRL 146.5 million will be invested in maintenance and improvements (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press) The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD), the mayor of Contagem, Marlia Campos (PT), and the president of the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa), Guilherme Duarte, signed this Thursday (06/07) agreement to carry out works and actions to put an end to sewage discharges in Lagoa da Pampulha.

In all, R$ 146.5 million will be invested in maintenance and improvements of a continuous nature, network expansion works and planned connections, in addition to the fourth stage of the lagoon’s depollution program.

According to the Deputy Attorney General for Litigation, Caio Perona, within five years the action plan should be completed and there will be no more sewage being dumped into the lagoon.

“Currently, the sewage of 30 thousand people ends up in Lagoa da Pampulha. This prevents the current generation from enjoying the lagoon as past generations did. With the plan, we intend to return to having the lagoon as a point of leisure and quality of life for the population of Greater BH”.

The president of Copasa, Guilherme Duarte, highlighted the company’s partnership with the city halls and guaranteed all the resources for the work to be carried out.

The mayor of Belo Horizonte, Fuad Noman (PSD), the mayor of Contagem, Marlia Campos (PT), and the president of the Minas Gerais Sanitation Company (Copasa), Guilherme Duarte, signed the agreement this Thursday (07/07). 06) (photo: Edsio Ferreira/EM/DA Press)

“Copasa guarantees all the engineering, all the technical part for the works to be carried out. I put here Copasa’s commitment to the municipal governments of Belo Horizonte and Contagem. This plan is the priority work for the company”.

Lagoa da Pampulha is an important state heritage site and, together with the architectural complex, received the title of Cultural Heritage of Humanity from the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization – Unesco.