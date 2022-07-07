Bitcoin suffers from the exit of investors and is no more than 20 thousand dollars

Understand the factors that affect the price of bitcoin and hinder a new high

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

The high volatility of digital assets continues to be present. Bitcoin (BTC) appeared to reverse the downward trend when investors, shaken by the current financial market scenario, returned to withdraw their assets. The factors that explain this movement are both internal and external.

The reward for Bitcoin mining, an activity that is carried out to validate transactions and network security, has dropped dramatically in the last year. According to research by Arcane Research, miners’ rewards, which used to be as high as $62 million a day, are now around $18 million a day.

This sudden drop in reward causes miners to withdraw, which makes the network slower, and therefore less secure. This fact does not directly influence the cryptocurrency’s spot price, but it can decrease liquidity and increase the volatility of quotes in the short term.

In addition, investors follow the information disclosed about employment in the United States. And, more importantly, the data that point to a global recession with the increasing high of US interest rates and the international scenario.

The cryptocurrency market, including Bitcoin, was created with the aim of acting independently of economic fluctuations and immune to the crises of the traditional market. However, that is not what happens.

Nubank increases customer limit and goes viral on social media

Biggest cryptocurrencies in the world

Given this scenario, see how the digital asset market is trading in relation to the largest cryptocurrencies in the world, according to data from the fifth of July.

Bitcoin (BTC) US$ 19,341.50 -1.69% (24h) – 8.02% (7d) Ethereum (ETH) US$ 1,094.07 -0.92% (24h) -10.81% (7d) Tether (USDT) $0.999 0.01% (24h) 0.00% (7d) USD Coin (USDC) US$ 1.00 0.03% (24h) -0.02% (7d) BNB (BNB) US$ 223.49 -0.36% (24h) -6.76% (7d) Source: Your Money

Cryptocurrency Mining

Cryptocurrency mining, as mentioned earlier, is a way to validate network data and preserve it from fraud. Yet, it is through this activity that new crypto units are placed on the market.

Mining is also responsible for keeping the entire blockchain up and running. The miner, in this way, acts as a bank by checking bitcoins and other coins in one account and verifying that the other can receive that amount.

It is a very profitable activity.

Blockchain

It is a system for tracking information, sent or received, on the internet. They are online codes that carry connected data. It is through it that cryptocurrency transactions can be carried out. The network contains the entire history of the cryptocurrency market.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Image: Zephyr_p / Shutterstock.com