Blizzard President Defends Diablo Immortal Microtransactions

We already imagined that we would have more news about Diablo Immortal microtransactions, and we were right.

Now we have statements from Blizzard President Mike Ybarra, in an interview with the Los Angeles Times, where he says that he feels very good with the system implemented in the game, mentioning that it is a free-to-play game where players can play practically everything completely free.

“When we thought of monetization, at the highest level it was, ‘How do we give hundreds of millions of people a free ‘Diablo’ experience where they can literally do 99.5% of the stuff in the game?”

Ybarra says he feels really good about the way microtransactions are handled in Diablo Immortal. Mention that it is only in the end game that things get expensive.

“Monetization comes in end game. The philosophy has always been to top it off with great gameplay and ensure that hundreds of millions of people can go through the entire campaign without any costs. From that point of view, I feel pretty good as an introduction to ‘Diablo’.”

We recently learned that Diablo Immortal was generating over $1 million a day in microtransactions, although Blizzard has reported that most players aren’t spending money from their MMO.