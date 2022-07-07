Boca fans couldn’t put up with Benedetto even before missing penalties

The elimination for Corinthians will punish striker Darío Benedetto for a long time. Appointed by fans and the Argentine press as the great villain of the surprising defeat, shirt 9 has been suffering a series of criticisms even from the most fanatical.

And not only. The column also found that Benedetto, rejected by his colleagues, does not value the good atmosphere in the locker room to recover from the disappointment.

Last week, when the incredible defeat to Corinthians was more for the fiction books, the one who made a strong warning to Benedetto was Martín Palermo, the greatest scorer in the history of Boca: “Benedetto is very angry. He fights a lot, all the time He needs to calm down a bit, otherwise he’s an easy target,” he told ESPN.

Authorized voice to measure pulses with Boca’s number 9, Palermo actually expressed what fans and club colleagues pointed out as Benedetto’s “excess of individualism”, in the best “you grate, I shine” style.

In the general view of Argentina, Benedetto embellishes too many plays that could be more effective doing the simple. The goal wasted in the first half, in a great cross by Zeballos, was a great example. Instead of a clumsy pirouette, a firm finish, as Palermo did, just pushing towards the goal, would serve Boca more at that moment.

The penalty on the beam, displacing Cássio beyond what was necessary, fits in the same analysis.

Palermo was not the only one to criticize Benedetto on camera. Former Argentina national team captain Óscar Ruggeri did the same yesterday afternoon on ESPN, and for the same reasons: “Dario shows vanity and the need to be the protagonist.”

‘The guarantee I am yo’

Another point that went down very badly among colleagues and fans was the already famous change in the list of collectors.

Benedetto, after all, would take the third penalty of the series against Corinthans, and asked to take charge of the last one.

Great sign of personality, of course, as long as he converted the kick, and didn’t isolate the ball, showing all his emotional disturbance at that moment.

Taking responsibility for himself, and not doing the job, once again showed what has been chasing Benedetto since his arrival at Boca in 2018: he is efficient at certain times, but counting on him at decisive times doesn’t usually work.

Carrasco do Palmeiras, Darío Benedetto, returns to Boca Juniors Image: Reproduction/Instagram @pipabenedetto

palm trees on the way

Rescuing Benedetto’s trajectory at Boca, it is necessary to go through his gala nights against Palmeiras, when he scored three of the four goals in the semifinals (4-2 on aggregate) in 2018.

Benedetto was returning from a serious knee injury. He had no responsibility, he played free, in the style “if you give, you gave”, and he was able to demonstrate his great technical quality.

The problem is delivering the pressure to him.

Such an analysis comes from 2018, when he failed against Armani, River’s goalkeeper, in the move that would give victory in the first match of the Boca x River final, at Bombonera. Benedetto had decreed 2-1 (the game ended 2-2), it’s true: backwards, almost by accident.

In the return game, in Madrid, he opened the scoring, but then left the field, without physical conditions, which among Boca fans is still bad today because it was a crucial moment for him to simply leave the pitch. The general analysis since then points to a lack of courage in the most important game in the history of Boca.

If it lacked efficiency and race at certain times, it lacked pride, even in this defeat to Corinthians.

Benedetto collects questionable attitudes, such as saying, in 2018, to a Racing midfielder, now his teammate at Boca, who “had money to buy him and make him play in the backyard of his house”.

It wasn’t alone.

That same year, he fantasized his children, a couple of children just out of his arms, with the “ghost of B”, making fun of River for falling to Serie B. Such debauchery is now reversed.

If he didn’t value respect for fellow professionals, asking for respect for being an institutional mockery of Corinthians sounds incoherent in Argentina.

Also in 2018, in the Libertadores decision that was not held at the Monumental de Núñez due to the attacks on the Boca bus, Benedetto clashed with a River fan and shouted at him to “go to work”, which generated discomfort due to the evident shock of economic reality that a football professional and a mere lover live.

Benedetto’s wife posted stories defending her husband after losing to Corinthians Image: Reproduction Instagram

Reality shock that was also shown by his wife, Noelia Pons, in posts after Boca’s elimination to Corinthians.

She published stories on Instagram defending Benedetto and further confusing the fan.

When retorting criticism from followers, she took selfies making faces and mouths and writing that “the situation was bad in the country, with the economy and the lack of security and education”.

Noelia made a point of mentioning the French Riviera, where she and Benedetto had lived for two years. Showing the destination, one of the most luxurious in Europe, and talking about the miseries of Argentina, reveals the lack of property and the enormous arrogance that characterizes the couple, according to the view of the country.

“You grate, we shine.”

Exactly as Benedetto tried to do on the field. And it got really bad.