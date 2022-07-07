Bolsonaro government spent BRL 136,000 on meeting with Elon Musk

posted on 06/07/2022 11:24



(credit: AFP)

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent at least BRL 136,055.25 to receive billionaire Elon Musk at the Fasano Boa Vista hotel in Porto Feliz, in the interior of São Paulo, in May. The value refers only to the planning and logistics of the event.

The figure was released by the Ministry of Communications in response to a request from the Psol bench in the Chamber of Deputies.

The ministry clarified that it does not have access to expenses with the presidential entourage, such as airfare, accommodation and food. Therefore, the value was not included in the calculation.

The Tesla owner was in Brazil to meet with businessmen on May 6, 2022. In addition to businessmen, President Bolsonaro and members of the government were present at the event.

The meeting was invited by the Minister of Communications, Fábio Faria. According to the ministry, the purpose of the billionaire’s meeting with Brazilian authorities was to discuss “connectivity and protection of the Amazon”.