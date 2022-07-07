Bolsonaro government spent R$136,000 on meeting with Elon Musk

The figure was disclosed by the Ministry of Communications in response to a request from the Psol bench in the Chamber of Deputies.

(photo: AFP)

The ministry clarified that it does not have access to expenses with the presidential entourage, such as airfare, accommodation and food. Therefore, the value was not included in the calculation.

The Tesla owner was in Brazil to meet with businessmen on May 6, 2022. In addition to businesspeople, President Bolsonaro and members of the government were present at the event.