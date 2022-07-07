Bolsonaro government spent R$136,000 on meeting with Elon Musk

Yadunandan Singh 24 seconds ago Business Comments Off on Bolsonaro government spent R$136,000 on meeting with Elon Musk 0 Views

Bolsonaro greets Elon Musk
The figure was disclosed by the Ministry of Communications in response to a request from the Psol bench in the Chamber of Deputies.
 (photo: AFP)

The government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL) spent at least BRL 136,055.25 to receive billionaire Elon Musk at the Fasano Boa Vista hotel in Porto Feliz, in the interior of So Paulo, in May. The value refers to event planning and logistics only.

The figure was disclosed by the Ministry of Communications in response to a request from the Psol bench in the Chamber of Deputies.

The ministry clarified that it does not have access to expenses with the presidential entourage, such as airfare, accommodation and food. Therefore, the value was not included in the calculation.

The Tesla owner was in Brazil to meet with businessmen on May 6, 2022. In addition to businesspeople, President Bolsonaro and members of the government were present at the event.

The meeting was invited by the Minister of Communications, Fbio Faria. According to the ministry, the purpose of the billionaire’s meeting with Brazilian authorities was to discuss “connectivity and protection of the Amazon.”

Read more at uai.com.br/em.com.br

SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL!

Follow the UAI Portal on social media:
Instagram – @estadodeminas
Twitter – @portalUai / @em_com”/>

About Yadunandan Singh

Born in 1992, Yadunandan approaches the world of video games thanks to two sacred monsters like Diablo and above all Sonic, strictly in the Sega Saturn version. Ranging between consoles and PCs, he is particularly fond of platform titles and RPGs, not disdaining all other genres and moving in the constant search for the perfect balance between narration and interactivity.

Check Also

IRB (IRBR3) and Via (VIIA3) are among the Exchange’s biggest short positions; see ranking

IRB started to fall sharply on the Stock Exchange since the manager Squadra adopted a …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved