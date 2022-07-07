Bolsonaro issues decree that forces stations to display fuel prices before and after ICMS ceiling | Policy

President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) issued a decree that will oblige gas stations to display fuel prices before and after the law that imposed a 17% ceiling on the Tax on Circulation of Goods and Services (ICMS). The decree was published in this Thursday’s edition (7) of the “Official Journal of the Union (DOU)”.
According to the text, the purpose of the measure is to allow consumers to compare the amounts charged before and after the ceiling was imposed.
The text also defines the date that the station must use as a price comparison parameter: June 22, the day before the president sanctions the law that sets a ceiling for ICMS rates on fuel.
The decree establishes the obligation of transparent disclosure of fuel prices:
“Automotive fuel service stations must inform consumers, in a correct, clear, precise, ostensible and legible way, of the prices of automotive fuels practiced at the establishment on June 22, 2022, so that consumers can compare them with the prices practiced at the time of purchase”, says the text.
The decree is valid until the end of 2022, but does not provide for a penalty for the post that does not comply with the government’s determination.
Bolsonaro sanctioned the project that limits ICMS on items such as diesel, gasoline, electricity, communications and public transport on June 23.
According to the text approved by Congress, these items are now classified as essential and indispensable, which prevents states from charging a rate higher than the general ICMS rate, which varies from 17% to 18%, depending on the location.
Until then, fuels and other goods that the project benefits were considered superfluous and paid, in some states, up to 30% ICMS.
By the beginning of July, at least 22 states and the Federal District had reduced ICMS on fuel, but 11 states and the Federal District had filed a lawsuit with the STF against the law.
