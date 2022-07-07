Bolsonaro requests suspension of Moraes’ decision on interference in Milton Ribeiro case

Minister of the Federal Supreme Court had requested a statement from the Attorney General’s Office (PGR) for alleged intervention by the federal government in the Federal Police

The president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) – through the Attorney General’s Office (AGU) – requested this Wednesday, 6th, that the Federal Court of Justice (STF) to suspend a request for an order by Minister Alexandre de Moraes for the Federal Attorney General’s Office (PGR) to comment on alleged interference by the federal government in the case. Milton Ribeiro. The argument used by Palácio do Planalto is that there is an inquiry that investigates possible irregularities in the Ministry of Education – under the report of Minister Cármen Lúcia – and that Moraes’ request would constitute duplicity in the investigations.

Bolsonaro also asks that the suspension request be taken to a collegiate trial at the Court – which should not happen, since the Supreme Court is in mid-year recess, returning to its regular activities only in August. The AGU’s request, however, refers to the Acesso Pago operation, which was launched on June 22, and was investigating alleged influence peddling and corruption in the Ministry of Education. Moraes’ request, on the other hand, seeks a manifestation of the president’s interference in the investigations carried out by the Federal police in Milton Ribeiro prison, detained by the corporation on a preventive basis on June 22 and released the following day.